'New fear unlocked': Camper wakes up to this 'literal nightmare' on their tent

Halloween may be behind us for another year, but a recent video from a US national park is leaving viewers with the stuff of nightmares.

The Lake Clark National Park & Preserve in Alaska posted footage from a camper looking out at what appeared to be a spider invasion.

So far, so creepy.

The park's Facebook post ramped up the chills saying: “In the remote depths of Lake Clark’s vast, wild landscape, a weary backpacker settles in for a night at camp after a long day of exploring. Little do they know, creatures of the night lurk in the woods, waiting for the opportune moment to strike fear.

“Snuggled into their warm sleeping bag, the tired explorer nods off to dreamland … suddenly they are jolted awake with the sense of being covered by creepy crawly creatures of the forest, only to discover their nightmare has become a reality.”

But on closer inspection, those shadows are in fact a mass gathering of rather harmless daddy long-legs.

The park explains the gathering is called “aggregations” and is very common. This behaviour tends to happen more often in warmer weather in autumn as the daddy long-legs are prone to drying out “so clustering together allows them to create an environment to maintain body humidity”.

However, no matter the practical explanation, the more than 13,000 comments on the video pretty much had a recurring theme: “Literal nightmare.”

One commentator posted: “I wanted to go camping soon bad!!! After seeing this I'm GOOD!!!!!”

Many used fire emojis: “I would have lit the tent.”

“New fear unlocked,” was another.

Others, however, just went with the flow: “What a party!”

The urban legend that the daddy long-legs is the most poisonous spider in the world and the only reason for its lack of world domination is that its teeth are just too short to harm you, is just that, a legend.

They do have tiny fangs, but even if they manage to bite through human skin, the venom is exceptionally weak.