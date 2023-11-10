This plane took off with window panes missing. The unusual way they were damaged

The aircraft had been used for a photo shoot the day before the flight.

When the Titan Airways Airbus A321 took off from London Stansted last month heading for Orlando, US, those onboard quickly noticed something was amiss.

The aircraft, which had 11 crew and nine passengers who were employees of the tour operator on the repositioning flight, was “noisier and colder” than usual, and it was only after one crew member went to the middle of the plane did they discover why.

As he approached the overwing exits, he “was drawn to a cabin window on the left side of the aircraft. He observed that the window seal was flapping in the airflow and the windowpane appeared to have slipped down”.

The noise in the cabin was described as “loud enough to damage your hearing”.

The pilots decided to circle back to Stansted and landed after only 36 minutes in the air. An investigation was launched, and last week the UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) released a report with a rather unusual explanation for the incident.

The day before the flight, the plane had been the location for a photo shoot and high-powered floodlights had been beamed for hours onto the outside of the aircraft.

The report said the lights were used “to give the illusion of a sunrise”.

AAIB In all, four windows were damaged.

“The lights were first shone on the right side of the aircraft for approximately five and a half hours, with the light focused on the cabin windows just aft of the overwing exits. The lights were then moved to the left side of the aircraft where they illuminated a similar area on the left side for approximately four hours.”

The result was “sustained thermal damage and distortion” to four adjacent windows.

“Two window assemblies were missing, and the inner pane and seal from a third window were displaced but partially retained in the airframe," said the report.

“A shattered outer pane was recovered from the entrance to a rapid-exit taxiway during a routine runway inspection after the aircraft landed. A fourth window protruded from the left side of the fuselage.”

The report added that the outcome could have been a lot worse.

“Whereas in this case the damage became apparent at around FL100 (10,000 feet) and the flight was concluded uneventfully, a different level of damage by the same means might have resulted in more serious consequences, especially if window integrity was lost at higher differential pressure.”

In its summary, the AAIB said it would talk with the aircraft manufacturer and the airline “to understand how a similar occurrence can be prevented from occurring again”.