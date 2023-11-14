One of the strangest flight diversions? There's a horse loose on the plane

Flights around the world are forced to make diversions for a host of reasons.

Sometimes it’s a medical emergency, others could be mechanical issues or simply thanks to the weather. In one recent case, it was due to “diarrhoea all through the airplane”. But a recent transatlantic service had a rather unusual reason to change its itinerary – a horse had become loose in the cargo hold.

The incident occurred on a flight operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic.

The charter operator’s Boeing 747 had just taken off from New York’s JFK airport bound for Liege in Belgium, when the pilot had to make a call to air traffic control over Boston.

In a recording obtained by YouTube channel, You can see ATC, the crew is heard saying: “We are a cargo plane; we have a live animal … a horse onboard the airplane.

“The horse managed to escape his stall. We don’t have a problem flying-wise, but we need to return back to New York; we cannot get the horse back secured.”

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Stuff Travel Journalist Alan Granville takes the controls at Hamilton Air Traffic Control Tower. Well, almost.

The pilots then make their way back to New York, dumping 20 tonnes of fuel in the process, while calling for a vet to meet the plane.

The 747 was only in the air for just over 90 minutes.

On landing, the horse was described as being in “difficulty”, reported aviation blog Paddle Your Own Kanoe, and it has not been revealed what happened to the animal on landing.

Flightradar24 shows the flight taking off again later in the day.