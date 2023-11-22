Watch: 'She's possessed' - Chaos on flight after passenger meltdown

US police have been forced to remove a passenger after chaotic scenes caused a flight to be diverted.

Footage from inside the Frontier Airlines plane shows a woman being restrained while she cried: “Stop pulling on my arm.”

The video, which was posted on Reddit, shows the passenger later breaking free and climbing over seats while the crew tried to intervene.

But that wasn’t the end of the chaos as the video then cuts to another passenger who starts yelling that the woman is “possessed” and begins preaching.

screenshot At one stage, the passenger starts to climb over seats.

“Jesus Christ is the way to truth in the life and there's nobody that's gonna come to the God, the Father, without Jesus Christ. If y'all don't have a relationship with Jesus Christ, I suggest you find one.”

Later, the enraged passenger continues to rant while gospel singing can be heard. TMZ reported that the flight was originally flying from Houston to Denver but had to divert to Dallas.

The final clip shows police forcibly taking the woman off the flight.

Dailymail.com reported that three people were in fact taken off, including the preacher and another passenger who intervened.

Frontier Airlines is yet to comment on the circumstances.