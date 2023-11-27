Couple stopped from boarding $1900 flight after booking site mix-up

Raksha Vandna believes she's owed a refund after her in-laws were stopped for not having a visa to a country they had no idea they were travelling to.

A Bay of Plenty family is warning others to be wary of hidden visa requirements after being stopped from boarding a flight at the airport.

Raksha Vandna said she bought $1900 tickets for her in-laws to travel from Auckland to India via Malaysia using Booking.com.

When they arrived at Auckland International Airport they were told the couple would not be able to travel because they did not have a transit visa for Australia.

However, Vandna said she had no idea that the flight on Batik Air was stopping in Australia. She provided Stuff with documents from Booking.com that show a layover in Malaysia, but not Australia, which she alleges was “misleading”.

“It was so depressing. We had travelled from Tauranga with our toddler the day before, so I could drop off my in-laws for their early morning flight,” Vandna said.

The Australian Government requires travellers to have a visa even for stopovers if they do not have a passport that is exempt. While New Zealand passport holders are not required to have a visa, the couple had Indian passports.

SUPPLIED Batik Air flies between Auckland and Perth six times a week, offering Kiwi travellers connections to global destinations from Perth via Kuala Lumpur.

At the time of publishing, Booking.com had advertised the flight from Auckland to Kuala Lumpur as being “direct”, but in small print it said there was one “technical stop” with the letters “PER” in brackets.

In airline travel, a technical stop is usually a brief stop at an airport which allows the aircraft to refuel.

In comparison, the same flight on the Air Batik website shows a near two-hour stop in Perth. It also has a highlighted warning that travellers may need a transit visa.

Terms and conditions on the Booking.com website say it is a customer’s responsibility to find out if they need a visa.

However, Vandna said she couldn’t have known her in-laws needed a visa for Australia if she hadn’t known they would be flying there.

As the family had already travelled to Auckland and paid for accomodation the night before, Vandna said she decided to purchase new tickets for her in-laws for $3500, so they could still travel that afternoon.

She believes she deserves a refund for the original flight, but said she had contacted Booking.com via its customer service phone line and had got nowhere.

She said she had been considering taking the issue to the Disputes Tribunal.

“It’s not a little amount for us. We can’t just forget it.”

Booking.com has been contacted for comment.