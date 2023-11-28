Naked park-goer arrested at Disneyland's It's a Small World ride

The man was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance (file photo).

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after he was accused of getting naked at Disneyland’s It’s a Small World ride in California, US.

Anaheim police helped Disneyland security remove a man who was naked in the ride, police spokesman Jonathan McClintock told McClatchy News in a statement.

The man was on the ride before getting off the boat, stripping and walking around inside the attraction, McClintock said.

Officials couldn’t confirm how long he had been wandering the attraction before he was arrested, but one social media user said the ordeal caused a delay for other riders.

“We were stuck on the ride for about an hour and 15 minutes,” one user’s caption on Instagram read.

Others were in shock, with one user on Twitter, now rebranded as X, saying, “I AM ON SMALL WORLD AND THERE WAS A STREAKER, I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING.”

One post on X shows a video of the man swimming naked in the ride’s water before he was carried out by officers.

The man was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance, McClintock said. As a precaution, he was taken to a local hospital.

- The Charlotte Observer