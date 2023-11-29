'Sad, angry and lost': How the dream of cruising the world for 3 years turned into a nightmare

Life At Sea Cruises was hoping to sail for three years around all seven continents.

It was billed as a once-in-a-lifetime worldwide trip, a three-year luxury cruise to all seven continents. More than 380 ports in 140 countries would be visited in the 1095-day sailing.

But on the eve of the great adventure, with passengers waiting to board, that dream has now turned into a nightmare.

It’s being compared to the infamous Fyre Festival, and is probably a miniseries-in-waiting for Netflix. So what happened to the ‘Ultimate Bucket List World Cruise’?

How did we get here?

Clicking now onto the website for the cruise, there is no hint of the troubles faced by the operator Life at Sea Cruises. It proudly displays its planned itinerary, the details of the ship, as well as gushing testimonials from would-be passengers.

“I’m excited about living for three years in a community of brave and bold like-minded passengers,” exclaims Veronica.

“I am excited for no cooking, cleaning or laundry for three whole years. Plus there’s a gym and beauty shop within steps. It’s like I found my nirvana,” writes Teri.

Of course, all this comes at a cost with prices ranging from close to NZ$50,000 a year for a standard interior cabin all the way up to NZ$177,900 for the luxury suite. Rooms were snapped up with about 40% of the 540 cabins reserved by August, reported Business Insider.

“Break the routine, renew your life and explore new horizons,” is one of the tag lines, while the About Us section highlights the experience of the operators: “Life At Sea Cruises is a world cruise product offered by Miray Cruises, owned by Miray International. We have over 27 years of experience in cruise operations and have built a team of passionate and skilled professionals to deliver top-notch hospitality services.”

The first signs of trouble

The company was originally going to use a Miray ship called MV Gemini, which would then be renamed MV Lara, and the vessel would sail from Istanbul on November 1. But in May, CNN reported that relations between Life at Sea Cruise and Miray had hit choppy waters, with some of the founding executive team at Life at Sea leaving.

It was then reported that the MV Gemini was deemed too small and possibly unseaworthy for such a big journey, so discussions began to acquire another bigger ship, the former AIDA Cruises vessel AIDAaura. In October, the group was confident that the purchase was going ahead but passengers were now told the cruise was delayed until November 11 and was starting in Amsterdam. Then it was postponed again to November 30.

But after weeks of delays, the AIDAaura was sold to a different cruise line in mid-November.

On November 17, with no ship to sail on, the cruise completely ran aground and passengers were told it was cancelled.

What cruisers have said

Some cruisers have spoken anonymously to media outlets like CNN as they wait for refunds. One said they were “very sad, angry and lost”.

“I had the next three years of my life planned to live an extraordinary life, and now (I have) nothing. I’m having a hard time moving forward. I was proud and feeling brave, now I don’t trust anyone or anything. I know it’ll work out and life will go on, but I’m uncertain of the direction.”

Some are said to have sold their homes, while others had already arrived at the original start of the voyage in Istanbul.

Another cruiser said they were “incredibly sad and incredibly betrayed”.

Speaking to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Keri Witman said she had already paid US$32,000 (NZ$52,200).

“I've been working over the last eight months to really get everything in line, my life organised, so that I can make it happen," Witman said. "It was really disappointing to find out it wasn't going to pan out."

What the operators have said

Vedat Ugurlu, the owner of Miray Cruises, which owns Life at Sea told cruisers he was “extremely sorry for the inconvenience”.

The company just couldn’t afford the price tag of the AIDAaura and that investors had walked away, while also blaming “unrest in the Middle East”, reported CNN.

There are hopes that some form of cruise will go ahead in the future, but in the meantime, the operators will refund passengers in instalments over the next few months and will help assist those already in Istanbul with flights and accommodation.