Watch: Chaotic scenes on board plane in the US as passenger jumps out emergency exit

Warning, some bad language - The passenger climbed onto wing and ran across tarmac.

A plane in the US has been thrown into chaos after a passenger opened the emergency exit, climbed onto the wing and ran across the tarmac.

The incident happened on Sunday evening (Monday NZT) at Louisiana's Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Footage shows passengers evacuating the flight before cutting to shots of a man being detained on the floor.

NBC News said the Southwest Airlines passenger was taken to hospital for evaluation and there are no criminal charges.

It is believed he may have been suffering from a "mental health emergency".

The airline said that after a brief delay, the flight eventually departed.

NEWSFLARE/AP The passenger opened the emergency exit on the Southwest Airlines plane.

"We commend our flight and ground crews for their swift action and apologise to our customers for their inconvenience," the airline told NBC.

The TikTok creator who shared the video, who goes by @zedweb08, said it was a "very traumatic event".

As the passengers filed back off the plane to safety, he could be heard in the footage saying, "I never dreamed I would be going through nothing like this."

Addressing the camera, he later added: "That scared the shit out of me."

- Newsflare via AP