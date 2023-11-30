Two planes involved in separate accidents at same airport on same day

Investigations have been launched into both accidents (file photo).

It was a busy few hours at Tanzania's Kikoboga Airstrip for all the wrong reasons as two aircraft of the same model suffered gear issues and veered off the runway on the same day.

None of the 60 passengers and six crew on both aircraft were hurt in the bizarre circumstances.

The first accident occurred when the landing gear of a Unity Air Zanzibar Embraer 120 collapsed as it landed, causing it to veer off the runway.

The plane suffered sustained substantial damage, reported The Aviation Herald.

But just six hours later, an E120 operated by Sindbard Air saw its nose gear collapse as it was taking off. It also veered off the runway and ploughed into a building where it came to a stop.

Video and photos were posted on social media showing that aircraft smoking in the distance close to the first accident site.

Kikoboga is the gateway to Tanzania’s Mikumi National Park.

In a statement to Xinhua News Agency, Catherine Mbena, Tanzania National Parks senior conservation officer for corporate communications, said: “The pilots worked hard in collaboration with officials of the airstrip to ensure that all passengers on board were safe.”

Investigations have been launched into both accidents.