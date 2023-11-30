A husband and wife's mid-air fight causes flight to divert

A Lufthansa A380 from Munich to Bangkok has been forced to make an unscheduled stop in India due to an angry confrontation between a husband and wife.

Flight LH772 was en route to Thailand when the spouses allegedly started arguing, reported German media outlet Bild.

The fight continued to escalate and the woman reportedly said she felt “threatened”.

It was at this point the man allegedly started to throw food, smash a mobile phone, and tried to set a blanket on fire. He also started to undress and shouted: “I’ll kill you all.”

The pilots decided to divert and after being refused permission to land in Pakistan, the plane made its way to Delhi. On arrival, six soldiers came on board and escorted a passenger off.

Another unnamed person on board told Bild that it was a “scary situation”. They added that at one stage, all the monitors were switched off so the warring couple didn’t know they were landing in India instead of Thailand. The other passengers were told individually by the crew.

The flight eventually continued on to Bangkok, landing two hours late. The fate of the passenger, who is German, has not been revealed as yet.

It’s not the first mid-air blow-up between husbands and wives.

In 2021, the star of TV show Arrow was forcibly removed from a US flight after arguing with his wife. Stephen Amell was escorted off after he “screamed” at his wife Cassandra Jean, reported TMZ.

In 2017, an Iranian woman forced a Qatar Airways jet to be diverted after allegedly finding out her husband was having an affair while looking on his phone mid-flight. The Doha, Qatar flight to Bali had to land in Chennai, India to offload the family.

The Times of India reports that the woman had been drinking and decided to unlock her husband's phone, and then found out he was allegedly cheating on her.