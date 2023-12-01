Scorching temperatures mean you should rethink your 2024 holiday

The world keeps getting hotter, and that might force a rethink in your holiday plans.

In Morocco’s Marrakesh on the last two days of September this year, the daily maximum temperature was a scorching 40 degrees. The city’s historic average daily maximum for September is eight degrees less.

On August 11, the city recorded its highest ever temperature, 48 degrees. On the same day the Inezgane Airport weather station in the coastal city of Agadir recorded 50.4 degrees, the first time anywhere in Morocco saw temperatures above the half century.

The world keeps getting hotter, and that might force a rethink in your holiday plans, particularly if those plans involve Europe, where the effects of climate change are having an impact on the visitor experience right across the continent.

In Rome in August, the Trevi Fountain was packed with visitors at 6.30am while the Colosseum opened an hour later to allow visitors to explore in relative cool. In Athens, authorities erected sunshades for visitors to the Acropolis, and even closed the monument for periods in July.

Quite a few visitors to London, Paris and other major cities endured hot, uncomfortable nights in hotel rooms in August, since air-conditioning is not a common feature in many of Europe’s city hotels.

Anticipating another hot summer in 2024, Paris is modifying its plans for the summer Olympics scheduled for late July-August, installing temporary air-conditioning in the Grand Palais, the glass palace that will host the Olympic Games’ fencing and taekwondo events.

Alongside the higher summer temperatures, lower rainfall has resulted in lower water levels along many major waterways in Europe, forcing cruise operators to cancel trips on the Rhine, Danube and Elbe rivers. Even some cruises that have operated have been affected, missing scheduled stops where water levels are too low for vessels to tie up.

Higher temperatures also increase the incidence of clear air turbulence, and bumpier flights. They can also mean longer take-offs for aircraft, in some cases exceeding the maximum runway distance, resulting in flight cancellations, or passengers offloaded to reduce aircraft weight to within safe boundaries.

If you want a satisfying and memorable European holiday in 2024, consider avoiding the peak months between mid-June and mid-September, or head further north. The Faroe Islands are looking good, even in late September.

