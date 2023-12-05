Watch: Engine failure causes violent vibrations on plane

One eyewitness told Newsflare that some passengers had feared the worst and that the shaking lasted for more than 10 minutes.

A China Eastern Airlines Airbus A330-300 has been forced to make an emergency landing after an engine failure caused violent vibrations in the cabin.

Flight MU721 from Shanghai was enroute to Hong Kong when passengers reported hearing a loud bang. It was then followed by severe shaking and the smell of burning.

On landing at Xiamen, it was discovered there had been an uncontained engine failure after some fan blades had separated and pierced the engine casing.

An uncontained engine failure is defined as one that cause fragments of rotating engine parts to penetrate through the engine case.

One eyewitness told Newsflare that some passengers had feared the worst and that the shaking lasted for more than 10 minutes.

NEWSFLARE/AP The plane suffered an uncontained engine failure.

No-one was injured in the incident, and the passengers were eventually able to get to Hong Kong on a different plane.

The A330 involved has been flying for nearly seven years.

China Eastern Airlines recently joined the crowded trans-Tasman market with flights linking Auckland with Sydney and the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

There are four services a week; two direct from Hangzhou to Auckland with a return via Sydney, while the other two flights visit Sydney first before travelling to Auckland and then back to Hangzhou.