She was watching Magic Mike on a plane when she got a tap on the shoulder

A passenger on a recent flight to Australia has revealed a rather awkward exchange with her neighbour, and it’s all thanks to the film she was watching.

The woman, who is only identified as Jess, told Kidspot that on the plane from Bali she decided to watch Magic Mike's Last Dance, the third film of Channing Tatum’s series on male strippers, and after checking there were no children close by, she dived into the steamy tale.

About a third of the way through the movie, she was tapped on the shoulder by her seat-mate and handed a note.

She had a quick look at it and was initially shocked, and wanting to read it fully, she went to the toilet. The note was basically calling her a “sinner”.

Supplied There have been three films in the Magic Mike series.

It read: “If you want to accept His offer you may pray this prayer:

"Dear Lord Jesus, I realise I am a sinner and I believe you bled and died to pay the price for my sin. I believe that you rose from the dead and you live forevermore. Please forgive me and come into my heart and save my soul. I pray this in Jesus' name, Amen.

Dear Friend, if you would like:

To study the Bible

Someone to pray for you

Help with a personal problem

Someone to visit you

To join a youth group

A Bible

"Please do not hesitate to let me know."

The note didn’t put her off the film and she finished it. However, the interaction would continue later when her neighbour started to “lecture” her on why she "needed the guidance of God”.

”I might have been up for the debate, but all I wanted to do was relax and get home,” said Jess.

The rest of the flight went by without any more interruptions. Jess told Kidspot that the exchange won’t change her mid-flight film choices in the future and that once she’s checked to see if there are any children nearby, “I’ll continue to watch any movie I please.

“It’s part of the in-flight entertainment for a reason! In fact, should they make a fourth Magic Mike, I’ll be sure to watch it on my next trip."

WARNER BROS Magic Mike's Last Dance is the third movie in the series.

When choosing a film to watch on a plane, passengers do need to be mindful of those around them.

Last year, one flyer in the US made headlines after she said she had to “shield her son’s eyes” after a nude sex scene was shown on another passenger's screen.

The mother said she was “shocked” and didn’t want her 15-year-old subjected to the movie.

I wrote about my own embarrassment on an Air New Zealand flight when a rather intimate scene in the Oscar-winning film The Shape of Water ended up being accidentally watched by my neighbour and a flight attendant.

Air New Zealand said it carefully selects the movies and TV shows “to ensure it is entertaining for a broad range of customers and meets certain criteria”.

“For any films or TV shows that may contain material that could be considered objectionable, a warning slide will appear beforehand asking customers to consider those around them before viewing, especially children.”