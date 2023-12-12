'Horrific', 'disgusting': Flyer 'cooks' garlic shrimp and potato in plane toilet mid-flight

No matter what your stance is on the quality of food served on planes, it looks like Michelin-starred fine dining compared to this plane passenger’s recent meal.

Food ‘creative’ barfly7777’s Instagram and TikTok pages are full of him cooking in unusual locations, mainly hotel bathrooms and toilets, using a wide variety of eclectic tools like irons and hair dryers.

But a recent video of him (note: language warning) cooking garlic shrimp and instant mash in a plane toilet has been labelled “horrific” and “disgusting”.

“Well I got a terrible idea,” he says at the start of the footage captioned, Mile High Garlic Shrimp and Mash. “I'm a little nervous. The stuff I got packed looks like a bomb."

He said he uses “2 6v batteries wired in series to an immersion beverage heater, one can get water scalding hot quickly. Raw shrimp will only need a few minutes. Adding instant mash to the shrimp water adds some extra flavour. Garlic butter makes everything go better.”

After utilising the baby changing table, he then boils up his shrimp and potato mash in the sink, putting them into a sick bag and then returning to his seat to eat his spoils.

barfly7777/tiktok "Well I got a terrible idea," barfly7777 says at the start of the footage captioned, Mile High Garlic Shrimp and Mash.

Eagle-eyed viewers have noticed that the sink changes during the video, while some have questioned the authenticity of the footage. In a comment to one person who questioning the different sinks, barfly7777 admitted the footage was taken on two planes, with one person asking: “so ur (sic) saying u did this twice?”

But even the thought of his cooking efforts has horrified many of those online.

“I literally just threw up a little in my mouth,” was one comment. “No fly list coming in hot,” was another.

“As a flight attendant. You should be charged with a crime! You put 100s of people’s lives at risk, for a corny video. Fire on a (sic) aircraft can kill all,” was one of the more forceful criticisms.

“You have the most repulsive channel I’ve ever seen. That being said, I’m absolutely obsessed,” was another.

Some backed the stunt: “In video games this is known as a ‘hidden achievement’.”

How he managed to get the cooking equipment past airport security has been questioned, although the New York Post pointed out that they are allowed by the US Federal Aviation Administration. However, “the passenger must make sure each component – battery, fuse, heat element – is ‘isolated to prevent unintentional activation and generation of heat during transport’.”

“If the battery has been completely removed then the device is not restricted as a hazardous material. However, if carrying the battery separately, it must be carried in accordance with the provisions for spare batteries in this chart. Each installed or spare lithium battery must not exceed 2 grams of lithium content for a lithium metal battery or 100 Wh for a lithium ion battery.”

The footage appears to be taken on Delta Airlines flights and a spokesperson told Business Insider: "Delta teams are aware of the video and are further looking into it."