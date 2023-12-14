What will happen to Interislander ferries without Government funding?

The Interislander ferries won’t be replaced without government funding, KiwiRail has said.

The Government has announced it won’t provide new funding to KiwiRail to help with the growing cost of replacing the Interislander ferry fleet.

In 2023, there were a number of issues with the ferries including the Interislander ferry Kaitaki losing power, Interislander ferry Aratere breaking down and Kaitaki hitting a Wellington wharf which left a large hole in the ship’s hull.

Two new ferries were expected to come into operation in 2026 alongside upgrades to terminal infrastructure.

But Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced on Wednesday the Government had declined to provide $1.47b to continue the plan.

“I have been advised by the KiwiRail Board that, in light of the Government’s decision, it will now oversee the wind down of the project and review its plans for the Cook Strait connection.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Finance Minister Nicola Willis made the announcement on Wednesday.

Originally, when it was announced in 2020, the work was expected to cost under $1 billion. Willis said the latest briefing indicated it would cost $3 billion. She described it as a “massive cost blowout”.

She said the cost blow out was not to do with the actual ships, but was an issue with KiwiRail's landside developments.

“It is also now the case that only 21% of these costs are associated with the core project of replacing ageing ferries," she said.

Willis said she had been told Hyundai had not yet started building the ships.

KiwiRail chairperson David McLean said without funding from the Government they couldn’t proceed with the project, and review plans for the Cook Strait connection.

An alternative long-term solution could take years to develop, McLean said.

“We sought a strong outcome for New Zealand through this project for a more resilient State Highway 1 across Cook Strait for exporters, domestic freight forwarders, tourism and domestic commuters.

KiwiRail A ship rendering of what the new Interislander ferry was going to look like – released by KiwiRail in May.

“We’ll work with the Government, our customers, ports and other stakeholders on the way forward.”

For now, McLean said KiwiRail would continue to invest in the safety and reliability of the existing ferries.

Four unions have called for Willis to resign after the decision, and the joint statement from Maritime Union of New Zealand, Rail and Maritime Transport Union, New Zealand Merchant Service Guild and Aviation and Marine Engineers Association said an upgrade was needed now.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison said ongoing issues with the ferries was because “end of life” vessels were being used on a “notoriously challenging” crossing.

“The can has been kicked down the road for years and the upgrade has to happen now.”

Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand interim CEO Dom Kalasih, said the Government’s decision was a “good call”, but “substantial” service improvements to the ferries were needed.

"Improving the resilience and capacity of the ferry service is important, but we believe there is a lot of scope for all the stakeholders affected to find a workable, more affordable alternative.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Interislander ferry Kaiarahi has struck a wharf in Wellington in November, leaving a large hole in its hull.

"Substantial improvements are essential – our current aging ferries cannot operate reliably. There have been too many breakdowns and disruptions to services which are enormously damaging to the freight sector."

Marlborough’s mayor, Nadine Taylor said the Government’s decision would be “a shock” to people in Picton.

“Many workers had been expected to work on the iReX project over the coming years,” Taylor said on Wednesday, adding she was disappointed it wasn’t going ahead.

Taylor said while the decision would not directly impact Marlborough’s ratepayers financially, it would have an impact on New Zealand’s long term inter-island infrastructure.

“I want to emphasise to Kiwis and overseas travellers that Picton is open for business. The Interislander and Bluebridge ferries are working as normal across Cook Strait,” she said.

“I would like to sit down with the new Government and talk through what the future looks like for our inter-island infrastructure.”