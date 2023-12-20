Families told to wait on refunds for AirAsia X suspended New Zealand flights

Air Asia is set to suspend its Auckland to Gold Coast service. (File photo)

A family-of-four who spent over $16,000 on flights for a wedding in Malaysia are now trying to recoup their money after AirAsia X suspended services in New Zealand.

The low-cost carrier said services to and from Auckland would stop from February 3, 2024 as a result of lower than expected demand.

Mark Sinclair along with his wife and daughters, aged 8 and 5, were some of the many Kiwis impacted by the suspension and were still waiting for a refund.

Sinclair said the family bought tickets to Malaysia in June, for his brother’s wedding.

“We saved up and chose to fly with AirAsia due to the lower cost. We booked return flights via Sydney, which cost just over $5000, as well as domestic flights from Christchurch to Auckland for $752.”

On November 3, Sinclair received an email from AirAsia which told him the flight had been cancelled for “operational reasons”, but they’d been moved to the next available flight a day later.

“We had to rebook our domestic flights for an extra $424, but at least we still had a flight,” Sinclair said.

But on December 8, another email advised the flight had also been cancelled due to “operational reasons”. The email said Sinclair could get his credit card refunded in 30 days.

“I booked new flights with Air NZ this time, from Auckland to Kuala Lumpur via Sydney which cost close to $10,000, and maxed out my credit card.”

Sinclair said another email from AirAsia advised there were “heavy delays” to the refund process due to the volume of requests, and it would take 90 to 120 working days or more to be refunded.

“I’ve submitted a travel insurance claim to AlliaNZ, but I’m still waiting to hear back. This whole thing cost $16,000 and a lot of financial stress for our family right before Christmas.”

Supplied AirAsia X said it would suspend New Zealand services in February 2024. (File photo)

Stacey Bree said his family were also waiting for a refund of $1500 after his wife and daughter’s flight to Sydney to see Taylor Swift was cancelled.

Bree said his 15-year-old daughter was so excited to get tickets to see Taylor Swift as they were hard to get.

Luckily, they were able to book new flights with Emirates but this came at a cost of a further $1500.

“At first they offered us credit, which was useless, since we couldn’t rebook. I managed to find the refund process on their app and got confirmation of a refund.

“There was no customer service phone number or email for New Zealand, so I had to message an AI Chatbot which said I’d get a refund to my bank account in 14 days.”

Bree said 14 days came and went with no refund, and he was then told by the chatbot to wait 30 days.

“Still nothing,” Bree said, “now I’m pursuing a dispute through my bank. We had friends who were meant to be on the same flight who are still waiting for a refund too”.

Natacha Pisarenko/AP Stacey Bree’s wife and daughter had their flight cancelled to see Taylor Swift perform. (File photo)

AirAsia X chief executive Benyamin Ismail said the airline regrets having to suspend the New Zealand services, adding “Auckland remains one of our guests’ favourite bucket list destinations”.

Ismail said the airline was working hard to bring back more aircraft, and “would certainly consider Auckland services again in future” when market conditions were more favourable.

“We sincerely apologise to guests affected by this decision who are booked to fly with us to and from Auckland from early February next year and will ensure that we prioritise guest reimbursements as soon as possible.”

Air Asia faced strong competition on the trans-Tasman route from established players Air New Zealand and Qantas. While the budget airline crossed the Tasman less frequently, its prices were often lower.

AirAsia was approached for comment on this story.