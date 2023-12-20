Passengers getting more unruly and aggressive, says Air New Zealand

New Zealand is not alone in seeing an increase in bad behaviour on board.

As travellers prepare for the big Christmas escape, and airports and airlines get ready for the crowds, Air New Zealand is asking passengers to remain “courteous” after a noticeable increase in badly behaving flyers.

The national carrier said it is facing nearly 200 reports a month of “unacceptable customer behaviour”. Up to 10 passengers each month receive notifications that they are banned from flights “for a range of disruptive and unacceptable behaviours”. Those bans range from 24 hours to permanent.

Air New Zealand Chief Operational Integrity and Safety Officer, David Morgan, said the number and severity of badly behaved travellers is on the rise.

“Air New Zealanders who work both on the ground and in the air, work extremely hard to ensure our customers have a safe journey with us, but over the past few years, we’ve seen an increase in some customers not showing them the respect they deserve,” said Morgan.

While the vast majority of passengers are “fantastic” and abide by the rules, “there are some people who fly with us who refuse to follow instructions, verbally abuse other people, or are disruptive. We’ve recently also seen instances of people being physically abusive”.

“We have zero tolerance for such behaviour and will take action to ensure that abusive customers are no longer able to travel with us if needed to ensure the safety of our team and customers.”

One instance of badly behaving passengers recently saw two travellers removed from a Wellington to Auckland flight for refusing to follow crew instructions.

Air New Zealand Available on the airline’s 787 and 777 aircraft, the live TV entertainment trial will be rolled out progressively.

Airlines include processes to deal with disruptive passengers in their safety management procedures, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) deputy chief aviation safety, David Harrison, told Stuff Travel recently.

The Civil Aviation Act says unruly passenger offences include disruptive conduct towards a crew member, interference with an aircraft, being intoxicated, and offensive behaviour or words.

“If a passenger does not follow crew commands, this can be investigated by the CAA under part 65J (of the Civil Aviation Act) and taken to court where a fine is applicable upon a conviction being made.”

In New Zealand, a person who acts in a manner that endangers an aircraft or any person on an aircraft may be fined up to $10,000 or be sentenced to up to two years in prison.

New Zealand is not alone in seeing an increase in bad behaviour onboard.

A report earlier this year from the International Air Transport Association showed unruly passenger incidents were on the rise worldwide.

It revealed there was one unruly incident reported for every 568 flights in 2022, up from one per 835 flights in 2021. Non-compliance, verbal abuse and intoxication were the biggest culprits but physical abuse incidents, while “very rare”, were up an “alarming” 61% over 2021, occurring once every 17,200 flights.

Conrad Clifford, IATA’s Deputy Director General, called the findings “worrying”.

“While our professional crews are well-trained to manage unruly passenger scenarios, it is unacceptable that rules in place for everyone’s safety are disobeyed by a small but persistent minority of passengers,” wrote Clifford.

“No one wants to stop people having a good time when they go on holiday – but we all have a responsibility to behave with respect for other passengers and the crew.”

That sentiment was echoed by Morgan.

“We want to thank all of those customers who go the extra mile to say thank you to our frontline staff and are considerate of others – this makes such a difference to what are often long, busy days for our people at this time of year.”