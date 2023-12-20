Here's why you should keep your balcony door shut on a cruise ship

Madison Lloyd from comic duo SketchShe posted a video which saw her battling to get back inside her cabin.

It's nice to get a bit of a breeze from the ocean air if you're lucky enough to get a cabin on a cruise ship with a balcony.

But a video on Instagram has proved why it's important to heed the warnings not to keep it open – especially when the ship is at sea.

An influencer who was on board Virgin Voyages' ship Resilient Lady in Australia was met with a big shock when she returned to her cabin.

Madison Lloyd, from comic duo SketchShe, posted a video which saw her battling to get back inside her cabin.

In the clip, she appears to be pushing as hard as she could to even get back inside.

And once she does, it's revealed her cabin has become a giant wind tunnel.

Her clothes are flapping wildly on their hangers in the wind, underwear hanging on the bathroom door is blown almost vertical, and there is debris flying around the cabin.

"Mads leaving her balcony door open during the cruise is the best moment of 2023," the video is captioned.

Viewers reacted in awe and amusement.

RACHEL THOMAS/STUFF There's a new cruise ship headed to New Zealand waters this summer (video published June 2023).

Fitness queen Michelle Bridges said: "I'm literally crying! I've watched this over and over and over."

Some cruise ships have warning signs telling people not to leave the doors open at sea for this reason.

Keeping the door open can also interfere with the cabin air conditioning and could be a safety issue.

It's possible for birds to fly in, which is also not ideal.

- This article was published by 9Honey Travel and is republished with permission.