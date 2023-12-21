Passenger charged after allegedly vaping, exposing himself and urinating on Jetstar flight in Australia

A passenger in Australia has been charged after he allegedly vaped, exposed himself and urinated on board a Jetstar flight departing the Gold Coast for Melbourne.

The 52-year-old man allegedly smoked an e-cigarette in his seat before take-off and became argumentative when cabin crew asked him to stop.

He then allegedly tried to enter the toilet ﻿before nearby passengers reported he lowered his shorts and urinated on the vacant seats behind him.

The plane was forced to return to the airport's terminal and federal police were called to help offload and arrest the man﻿.

"I am appalled by the disgraceful behaviour exhibited on this aircraft," Gold Coast Airport Commander Superintendent Josh Kinghorn said in a statement.

JETSTAR The plane was forced to return to the airport's terminal and federal police were called to help offload and arrest the man﻿ (file photo).

"AFP has zero tolerance for bad behaviour at airports and this case is an example of how one person's abhorrent actions have a direct impact on those around them.

"Smoking a vape and urinating on a seat is not only repugnant but also poses a severe risk to the safety and comfort of passengers."

The man was charged with several offences, including offensive or disorderly behaviour on an aircraft﻿, which carry a maximum penalty of A$13,750 (NZ$14,800).

He will face court over the charges in February.

Kinghorn said ﻿the arrest was a "timely reminder" to other travellers this holiday season.

"Such despicable actions will never be tolerated, and we will ensure appropriate measures are taken to hold the individual accountable for the appalling conduct," he said.

- This article was published by 9News and is republished with permission.