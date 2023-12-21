'Mum is distraught': Family's horror over $16,000 Disney mistake

It's the happiest place on Earth, so it's no wonder Andie Coston and her family were excited to go on a trip to Disney this Christmas.

That was until they realised the major error in their purchasing technique.

In a video posted to her TikTok account, Coston explained that her family had intended to go on the trip years ago, but it was postponed due to Covid-19, so they had decided to reschedule it to 2023 instead.

Her parents had decided that to save a bit of money, they would pay for the trip through Disney park gift cards, US$10,000 (NZ$16,000) worth to be exact.

It wasn't until she visited her parents and they shared with her that they'd been having trouble loading the gift cards online that she realised the issue.

Her parents had not bought $10,000 worth of Disney theme park gift cards, they'd instead purchased $10,000 of Disney+ gift cards.

That's more than 70 years of access to the streaming service.

Now, Coston had the issue where all 16 of her family members had taken time off work and were excited about going to the happiest place on Earth, but it looked like the trip might not be happening.

"We leave in six days and the parks are selling out of tickets because it's Christmas. My mum is distraught, dad frustrated, and the kids worried we won't get into Disney," she said.

aofthecoast/tiktok Andie Coston’s parents accidentally purchased Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney theme park vouchers.

"Anyone know of someone who can help?"

Coston's video quickly went viral, as did all her follow-up videos answering the many questions other users had about her situation.

She explained that her parents made the mistake because they don't use streaming services, so they weren't aware that there was a difference.

She also noted that since her parents had tried their best to upload the vouchers to the Disney park site, the back had been scratched off, making them ineligible for return.

While some users were laughing at Coston's situation and some were struggling to understand how exactly it had happened, there were a select few comforting the family by explaining the same situation had happened to them.

"That's been a comfort to my parents," she said.

Thankfully, Disney saved the family's holiday.

Less than 24 hours after the original video was posted, Disney reached out to Coston and her family to help them transfer the US$10,000 worth of Disney streaming gift cards into US$10,000 worth of Disney park gift cards.

Speaking with People, Coston said: "I am so glad we were able to get it resolved, especially for my parents' sake. It was also good to hear that my parents are not the only ones who have experienced this.

"I received many messages and comments from people telling me that they or someone they know have had similar experiences. I hope that this story makes more people aware of the card difference so no one else experiences this."

- This article was published by 9Honey and is republished with permission.