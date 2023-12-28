Plane space invader sparks heated online debate

As many frequent flyers in economy will attest to, personal space is at a premium.

It may seem that more and more passengers are being squeezed into the cabin, and sometimes that rather ‘intimate’ setting can cause some strife.

One video by a TikTok user has gone global thanks to the exploits of her camera-happy neighbour.

There have been close to 5 million views of @sterlingsavannah’s short clip of her sitting in the window seat while a fellow passenger encroaches on her space to take photos of the views outside.

The video is captioned: “Do people not know personal space? And that you can choose a window seat?”

She also wrote: “Only option was to stare out the window.”

Thousands of commentators have chimed in on the video with opinions split on the situation.

Many said the man should have been more considerate.

“I think he was doing it so you would volunteer to switch seats with him. He was annoying you on purpose. Look at his expression. He was not awed by the view. He wanted your seat,” was one comment.

“This is giving me an anxiety attack,” was another.

Many said she should have said something: “Stop being a timid quiet girl! Speak! Up!”

While others said there was a simple solution: “I would have closed the shade immediately.”

Some pointed out that she is in the wrong here: “I’d say that filming him without consent is also invading his personal space. He is just taking a few pictures.”

STUFF When is it acceptable to recline your seat?

The invasion of personal space is an ongoing issue on planes, whether it be elbow wars for the armrests, manspreading, or the eternal debate of “to recline, or not to recline”.

A Stuff Travel poll of readers earlier this year found that 53% of respondents agreed that middle-seat passengers deserve control of the armrests as compensation for being middle-seat passengers. Still, a significant portion (39%) said the armrests should be shared, with just 8% saying it’s first come, first served.

When it came to reclining, 46% of survey respondents said it’s only acceptable to recline your seat in certain circumstances such as the length of the flight. Those who felt that you could recline whenever you choose (27%), narrowly beat those who were so against reclining they felt the function should be removed altogether (26%).