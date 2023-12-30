I arrived in Hawaii, but my luggage didn't

According to SITA, a leading provider of IT services and data to the aviation industry, global baggage mishandling rates in 2022 were the highest in a decade (file photo).

Staring at the baggage carousel, my eyes search in vain for a white Samsonite with red tags. When the carousel comes to a complete stop, I have to accept what I’ve feared for the past 15 minutes. I’m in Honolulu, but my suitcase isn’t.

Every day, more than 70,000 checked bags are delayed, damaged, misdirected or lost by airlines around the world. Today, it’s my turn. I’m not sure what’s about to happen, but I suspect it’s going to be inconvenient at best, a monumental pain at worst. Just what I don’t need after a 10-hour overnight flight in economy class.

According to SITA, a leading provider of IT services and data to the aviation industry, global baggage mishandling rates in 2022 were the highest in a decade. More than 26 million pieces of luggage were lost, delayed or damaged; a whopping eight bags in every 1000.

“Lately I’ve noticed more of a sharp increase in missing luggage than I ever did in the prior eight years,” says Luvena Lee, Flight Centre travel specialist.

“What you’re entitled to comes down to the destination and the airline. We’re finding a lot of airlines trying to push back, maybe it’s due to staff inexperience or they’re not aware of what the customer is entitled to, so it’s really important to be aware of your rights.”

As a professional traveller, I take dozens of flights every year. This is the first time my luggage has been lost or misplaced. A customer service representative for Hawaiian Airlines tells me it wasn’t loaded on the plane in Sydney. To complicate matters, I’m booked on an onward flight from Honolulu to New York.

A traveller has captured a room full of lost and unclaimed luggage at Auckland Airport (first published in December 2022).

“Always use direct flights where possible,” says Daryl Dickson from Perth-based Globetrotter Travel. “By avoiding connections you can reduce the chances of luggage going missing while in transit.”

Calculating the time it will take to get the bag out of Sydney (there’s no Hawaiian Airlines flight the next day) and up to New York via two-day FedEx shipping (no service on weekends), it might arrive next Tuesday, the day before I fly back to Hawaii. Awesome.

In the end, the bag arrives two-and-a-half days later, dropped off by a courier at 12.45am. Inconvenient and frustrating, yes, but it could have been worse. Five per cent of missing bags are lost forever.

What you do at the airport and how you advocate for yourself in the time it takes to (hopefully) be reunited with your bag has a huge impact on the outcome. Here’s what you need to know:

Go immediately to the airline’s baggage services department. Provide them with all relevant information, such as flight number, ticket number and bag description. Don’t leave the airport until you have a copy of the written report. Some airlines require this process to be completed within four hours of arrival. Ask what the airline’s policy is regarding reimbursement for essential items such as toiletries and clothing. In some cases, you may be eligible for an immediate cash payment to cover the costs. “Most airlines will cover the cost of items you need to buy until the bag turns up, but you might have to fight for it,” says Lee. “It’s always up to the consumer to prove or to push for the reimbursement. The airline is never going to be forthcoming with that information.” Keep receipts and file a claim with the airline for expenses. If the bag doesn’t arrive within 21 days, it’s considered lost, which means you may be eligible for thousands of dollars in compensation. Stay on top of it. Call or email every day to check the status of the bag. Make them come to you. The airline representative suggested I travel out to New York’s JFK airport to collect the bag when it arrived. That’s a $200 round-trip Uber fare. No, thanks. Request a courier drop-off to your hotel or address. Take carry-on only, whenever you can. At the very least, ensure medications, chargers, valuables and irreplaceable items are stored in carry-on bags. Lee suggests carrying a change of clothes and any special-event outfits. Ensure your luggage is clearly labelled with your name, contact number and email address, says Dickson. While you’re at it, remove old luggage tags before checking in for your flight. Invest in AirTags or other electronic tracking devices. “It’s worthwhile to give you peace of mind,” Lee says. Go 50/50. If travelling with a partner or family member, pack half your clothing and accessories in your bag and half in theirs. If one bag goes missing, you’ll survive.

The writer flew as a guest of Hawaiian Airlines.

- traveller.com.au