Gate agent fired after 6-year-old travelling alone was put on wrong flight in the US

A gate agent in the US who accidentally put a 6-year-old who was travelling alone on the wrong flight has been fired.

The mix-up happened when Casper Ramos was put onto a Spirit Airlines flight from Philapedelhia to Orlando.

However, he was meant to be on a plane to Southwest Florida International Airport, more than 250km away, where his grandmother was waiting.

The airline told WINK News that the gate agent blamed for the error had been let go.

It said a “thorough” investigation had been launched which “discovered that a gate agent in Philadelphia escorted the child to the incorrect aircraft”.

Chris O'Meara/AP The airline has told WINK News that the gate agent blamed for the mix-up has been let go.

“This agent is no longer working with Spirit, and any individual whose actions resulted in the incorrect boarding will be held accountable for failing to follow our procedures,” Spirit Airlines said in a statement.

Casper’s grandmother Maria Ramos said she was pleased that action had been taken.

“They called me, and they told me, ‘I’m sorry, it’s our mistake’,” she told WINK.

The family are now considering legal action.