'Clueless' passenger uses flashing phone charger on late-night flight

A passenger has been branded “clueless” and “selfish” after footage of her flashing phone charger on a late-night flight was posted online.

“This woman’s charger in my row during a 6+ hour red eye flight”, was the title of the short clip on Reddit posted on the subreddit, Mildly Infuriating. “Who does this?”

The airline this took place on hasn’t been disclosed, nor how long the charger was glowing for and whether the crew eventually intervened, although the woman who shared the clip claimed: “I just wore my hood up and over my head and endured - the upright seat was more annoying to me anyhow.”

There were more than 5000 comments, with some calling it “infuriating” while others added, “my blood is boiling on your behalf”.

One thought the device looked “actually pretty cool!... For the first three seconds”. Others highlighted the effect it could have on those with epilepsy.

reddit The phone charger lights up and flashes.

“That would ‘disappear’ the minute she went to the toilet,” was another comment.

Passengers being rather annoying to their neighbours has been well documented.

A couple of weeks ago, a space invader sparked plenty of heated online debate.

A video on TikTok showed a woman sitting in the window seat while a fellow passenger encroached on her space to take photos of the views outside.

Another flyer recently boasted how he “cooked” garlic shrimp in the plane toilet mid-flight and then sat down in his seat to eat his meal with his hands.

More common peeves include the never ending “recline or not to recline” debate or the appearance of bare feet.

Another way to kick up a stink is to bring your beauty regime on board.

A recent Stuff Travel etiquette survey found Kiwis are overwhelmingly not okay with people doing their nails on a plane.

Ninety-four percent of respondents were in that camp, with just 6% thinking a mile-high manicure was a great idea.

As Stuff Travel Senior Journalist Siobhan Downes pointed out: “By filing your nails, you’re sending a cloud of your dead skin cells into the air to circulate around the cabin to be inhaled by your fellow passengers. Followed by a chaser of chemical fumes from your polish.”