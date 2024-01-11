Passenger opens emergency door and falls onto tarmac at Canadian airport

A passenger has been injured after they boarded an Air Canada plane and immediately opened an emergency door before falling 6 metres onto the tarmac.

The incident on Flight AC056 to Dubai unfolded as the Boeing 777 was at the gate at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Air Canada said in a statement that the passenger had “boarded the aircraft normally” but instead of taking their seat, immediately went to open the door.

The extent of their injuries and the circumstances behind the incident have not been revealed as yet.

“We can confirm all of our approved boarding and cabin operating procedures were followed,” Air Canada said in a statement to Global News.

The flight with more than 300 passengers eventually left six hours later.

Falling out of parked planes can cause serious injuries.

In 2020, a flight attendant in Finland was badly hurt after he fell nearly four metres out of the back door. A Finnair spokesperson called it a "rare and very unfortunate event".

In 2018, a crew member with Air India was badly injured after falling out of a parked plane in Mumbai.

A year before, a China Eastern Airlines attendant fell nearly three metres onto the tarmac at Shenzhen Bao'an Airport after trying to close the back door before take-off.

Also in China, a crew member was at the back of the plane preparing food when she lost her footing and fell out of the door. The woman underwent surgery after suffering broken bones.