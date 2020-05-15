Sick passenger escorted off Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Christchurch

An Air New Zealand Q300 aircraft lands at Nelson Airport, one of three Air New Zealand flights to land on May 11 at Nelson.

An unwell passenger had to be escorted off a domestic Air New Zealand flight on Friday morning.

A spokeswoman for Air NZ confirmed one person had been removed from flight NZ1202 from Auckland to Christchurch due to being unwell.

It was not thought the person had coronavirus, she said.

Any passengers who are sick or experiencing Covid-19 symptoms are being asked to stay home and not board their flights, the spokeswoman said.

A spokeswoman for Auckland Airport said she was unaware of the incident and there was no medical record of a medical incident happening on that flight which meant medical staff were not called out to attend.

"Regarding health checks at Auckland Airport, we follow Ministry of health guidelines. Passengers are asked to follow government advice around travel within New Zealand and not travel if they have any symptoms of Covid-19, are awaiting test results, or if they need to self-isolate."