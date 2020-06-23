Wellington fog means up to 20 flights cancelled, others delayed

Early morning fog blocked the view in Tawa, as well as causing disruption to flights.

Flights in and out of the capital are being stopped by fog in Wellington.

A spokeswoman for Wellington Airport said on Tuesday there have been up to 20 flight cancellations.

"All other flights have been delayed and we are expecting ongoing delays and possible cancellations until the fog clears," she said.

"We are asking travellers to contact their airlines or check our live flight information for latest updates."

The fog was expected to clear in the morning, but was still heavy and thick over the city at midday.

Meanwhile, NZTA has also issued a warning to motorists to be careful.

"It's foggy on the network . . . please take extra care and drive to the conditions."

In particular, NZTA warned about taking care on State Highway 1 near Johnsonville, on the Ngauranga Gorge, the Urban Motorway and State Highway 2 near Petone.