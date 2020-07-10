Travel agency attempts to gag parents fighting for refunds

A travel agency that arranges overseas school trips is trying to silence parents who are fighting for refunds (File image).

A travel agency that arranges overseas school trips is trying to silence parents fighting for refunds from cancelled tours.

Student Horizons arranged at least 35 school trips for groups across Australia and New Zealand that were cancelled and 22 that have been postponed.

Its normal terms of business say money it collects is non-refundable, but the company, which has offices on both sides of the Tasman, has said it is doing its best to return payments to parents.

Some parents facing financial losses while they wait to see if they recover all their trip money set up a Facebook page, which has attracted Student Horizons’ ire.

Student Horizons owner Jamie Wansey has attempted to gag some parents who were sharing concerns about being left in the dark about refunds, and a lack of communication.

The “cease and desist" letters said "defamatory” statements about Wansey and his company, in person, on social media and to the media needed to stop, and the public Facebook group had to be deleted.

The letter also told parents that the “proper basis of recompense is via schools and not by seeking recourse directly with Student Horizons”.

The Facebook page, where parents were keeping a spreadsheet chronicling the tens of thousands of dollars spent on bookings for trips that will never happen, was removed on Wednesday.

Auckland parent Guy Quartermain had two children bound for trips to Europe for their classics classes, booked through Student Horizons, and was now $14,500 out of pocket.

He has so far received payments of $3500 from Epsom Girls’ Grammar School and $400 from Auckland Grammar School as refunds, leaving him still thousands short.

He consulted a lawyer and, although he was advised cease and desist letters were not often followed through, he decided to take it seriously.

He said as the administrator of the Facebook group he was technically responsible for all that was said on it.

”I feel like the whole point of the Facebook page was to connect people and the power of numbers, and we have done that.”

Quartermain had not received a breakdown of costs or any clear accounting that showed parents where their money had ended up.

He said the Education Ministry told parents to submit formal complaints to their schools’ boards of trustees.

“A lot of parents are scared. No-one wants to create a big fuss in their school community.”

Sue Bond was fighting for $3160 from Student Horizons.

Bond's daughter Kate, 17, at Feilding High School, was to visit the United States in April with her accounting class.

The trip had been two years in the making and the family had shelled out $6500. For every dollar Kate raised, her parents matched it.

Bond had received $2224 back so far, from the school, Qantas and Student Horizons.

She also received a cease and desist letter from Student Horizons threatening legal action if she did not stop making “defamatory” statements about the company.

Parents had been asking for a breakdown of costs and Bond said Wansey refused to provide one.

Wansey did not respond to requests for comment.

He previously told Stuff he decided to temporarily waive Student Horizons’ non-refund terms and do his best to offer cancellation options that contractually he was not obligated to do.

A portion of money from parents had been paid to his staff and for business expenses, and was not recoverable.