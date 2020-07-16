Let's get New Zealand freezing: How a cheap campervan deal went badly wrong

A NZ camper company is offering its biggest ever special to get Kiwis planning their dream road trip.

OPINION: “My biggest fear,” I said as we set off through the Bombays in an alleged top-of-the line Maui motorhome, “is the kids being cold.”

Like foreshadowing in a horror movie, my words proved prescient.

But let’s not jump ahead straight to the drama – before the horror, there was elation.

When Maui owner Tourism Holdings (listed on the NZX) announced its Get New Zealand Moving campaign, with bargain basement prices for campers available for Kiwis, I was thrilled.

It seemed to be the right idea for the right time; no international tourists means tourism sites and operators around New Zealand have been left with no customers.

Kiwis would usually baulk at the cost of one of these bulky vehicles - they are not cheap.

And it appealed to me. I’m a camper at heart. I have treasured memories of camping at Waimarama Beach in my 20s.

I love pulling up in a cabin at a Top Ten park. It’s cheap, it has a sense of friendliness and community, and did I mention it’s cheap? I like spending money on some things (OK quite a few things), but not accommodation.

And we would have never paid for motorhome/campervan. Those things are expensive. About $800 a night expensive, in a normal tourism time.

Rebecca Stevenson/Stuff None of these were our van. Our van came from out the back.

I have two children, and every trip is months of mortgage payments combined with the usual expenses of feeding, clothing, watering and entertaining two small boys.

We’d usually take our holidays overseas. Yes, I know, the privilege. But both my siblings live not in New Zealand, so our trips are the only time I would ever get to see them, and their families, and us all be together.

So the UK it would be, or Canada, usually. We always said we’d meet in the middle, but the accommodation costs for a tribe of us always meant we were better off just dossing together, squishing into a three-bedroom house and then spending our money on getting there, and then eating out and having fun.

Now with Covid-19, travelling overseas is firmly off the agenda. But with my bargain brain engaged, I could see this Get NZ Moving deal could be the perfect opportunity to convince my camping-hating partner to give it a go.

Rebecca Stevenson/Stuff The first sound of trouble was the cutlery drawer crashing open.

The smaller campers were down to as little as $29 a night.

The bigger vehicles were $68 a night.

Tourism Holdings has different brands and offerings - Maui (newer vehicles), Britz (second best in terms of age of the vehicles) and Mighty.

As I battled with Maui’s webpage, which was serving me only the spinning wheel of death under the heaving demand from the campaign’s cheap deals, we debated which kind of camper we’d like if we could ever get the website to work.

Would we get the six-berth River with two living areas from Maui and pay a bit more for the “guarantee” of a vehicle aged under two years?

Or would we throw caution to the wind and grab a Mighty bargain, smaller, older and cheaper, and deal with the condition of the camper?

Rebecca Stevenson/Stuff So much for the alleged four-hour cleaning and checking process.

The reluctant camper won the war. We decided we would go for Maui, and a new vehicle to smooth our path to camper-family.

After I worked out how to trick the THL site and get around the pop-up imploring me to email for a booking, we duly booked a Maui River camper for three nights and four days. (Just keep hitting refresh).

We decided we would take on the North Island classic. Waitomo (more cash for Tourism Holdings as they operate the site), Taupo, Huka Falls and Rotorua, then home to Auckland.

The boys were pumped. We packed. We packed food for the three days (cheese,ham, buns, stuff for a toastie sandwich, our toastie machine, a casserole we could reheat, breakfast stuff, coffee machine etc) togs for hot pools, beach towels, card games, all the usual stuff to wear and put on our feet.

The idea of being able to eat in the van was appealing; we could bring the things we’d normally eat! We could use our coffee machine! It would be so cheap! The cheapest holiday ever! With all the comforts of home.

But we would need somewhere to park. And we like hot pools. So we booked a powered site at a campground in Taupo, the Lake Taupo Holiday Resort for the first night, $90.

Rebecca Stevenson/Stuff Flatlined. I took this photo the morning after in a rage, a frozen-in-my-bones rage.

Then there were the Waitomo Caves, $99 for a family (although I missed a trick by not picking up an additional deal on the Maui website). We booked another campground in Rotorua, $80 per night. Also with hot pools.

And off we went.

The first sign of trouble came when we picked up the camper. While we were greeted with a row of shiny campervans at the Auckland Airport depot, our van was not one of them. Our van was brought out from around the back. It was decidedly grimy, but we put that to one side – after all, Auckland water shortage.

We looked inside. It was worse than the outside. “It's OK, it's OK, it's OK it’s OK,” I said in my head as I could see my partner peering into the grubby nooks and crumb-crammed crannies.

It was also older than we had been promised, outside the two-year promise emblazoned on its marketing materials. That’s a big fail for Tourism Holdings under the Fair Trading Act. I (the person who had this apparently stupid idea) was not amused.

Rebecca Stevenson/Stuff Lake Taupo Holiday Resort – a real winner.

The boys were excitedly unaware. We clipped them into their seats, and took off for home for the great packing. And then we would be off.

We started to pack. We saw several smears of what we hoped was peanut butter inside a cabinet.

The boys demanded a DVD, immediately. (A huge selling point of the campervan). The TV remote left a thick black smudge of grease on my palm.

Everywhere we looked was muck. There were crumbs in the cutlery drawer, and under the plates.

The table was busted, the outside flap for the LPG tank wouldn’t close.

Grime in the corners by the microwave. Dirt and dust all over. The “five star hotel” towels were thin and musty. The pillows had no protectors.

Little did we know, a bit of grot was going to be the least of our problems.

We embarked. We drove. And almost every time we went around a left-hand turn, the cutlery drawer shot-out with a tremendous clattering, like it was possessed.

We turned the sound up to 100 per cent. Godzilla roared, and we drove to Waitomo.

Getting out of the camper was a relief. The cutlery drawer concerto had done all of our heads in. We checked the battery inside the camper. It looked about half-way charged. After driving to Taupo, I thought, it would be full of juice. We can relax, clean a bit, cook, and chill (not literally, I planned on being warm).

That did not happen.

After Waitomo (which was great) we rattled down the back roads to Taupo.

Rebecca Stevenson/Stuff Lake Taupo.

The lovely staff at the holiday resort rang twice to check upon our arrival; being first timers rolling up in the dark was a little scary.

We made it in time. We plugged in the camper, grabbed our togs (night was falling at this point) and we hit the pool, which was frankly brilliant.

And it was humming. There was a swim-up bar, the big screen was playing rugby. The kids loved it. We were warm, and wet, and then we got out of the pool and the hell began.

We scampered back to the camper.

Nothing. No lights. No power. No heat. Nothing.

We huddled in the dark, using our iPhones for light. The battery suddenly had no charge at all. We called the Maui helpline. They couldn’t help us. Was it the power at the campground? How would we know? We didn’t know anything. We don’t campervan. Ever.

They asked us for our driver’s licence, date of birth, details they already had. They told us to calm down, and to go away.

We asked them to note that we had called on our file for when we rang back, inevitably, in the morning. They didn’t.

Rebecca Stevenson/Stuff The Lady Knox Geyser outside Rotorua.

We spent the night in single digit temperatures in a glorified tin can. The boys were warmest, being above the driver’s seat area in a smaller space. Us in the back, were not so lucky, nor so warm.

I woke early, cold settled firmly in my bones. I was miserable, and grumpy, and regretting everything.

The boys, bless them, were stoked.

We rang Maui again. We had the resort staff come test the charge point. All was working perfectly on their end. Our end was a dead tin can with a thick layer of frost on its roof and a fridge full of food with no power running to it for the last 24 hours.

We hit the pool to warm up, before heading into Taupo to buy a warm breakfast, beanies, coffee and a puffer coat for the little guy.

The unhelpful folks at Maui said we could wait until after 11am to get someone to look at it in Taupo, or continue on our planned route to Rotorua where a mobile mechanic could meet us.

We decided to drive.

Huka Falls on the way (astonishingly powerful) we again rattled away to Rotorua, with our youngest son kicking the cutlery drawer back in regularly as we drove. Sometimes other drawers got in on the action and sprung free from their locks, spilling their contents as we bumped along the road with our dead battery and no heat.

We made it to Rotorua.

We filled up with diesel, and headed to the campsite.

There we met fellow camper-newbies. They, too, had spent a freezing two nights in a camper with no power. The great Get New Zealand Moving campaign had us moving alright, but that was where the warm feeling ended.

Rebecca Stevenson/Stuff The boys were stoked.

Finally, the Maui fix-it man arrived. He tested everything. And then he lifted a seat in the back.

The battery charger had been turned off, hence the battery not charging while we drove, hence our freezing night with no power, no heating, no TV, no lights, no nothing, but darkness and cold.

It started to charge and the needle shot up, but I was still mad. The camper was still dirty, I had a terrible cold sleep, and the food we’d packed now was a liability after being in a fridge that wasn’t working.

The second campground also didn’t quite measure up to the expectations promoted by the website. The hot pools were tiny, and one of them seemed to be permanently filled with an older couple in floppy hats who took their lives into their hands by imploring me to “smile”.

I did not feel like smiling.

By the time the campervan was fixed it was the afternoon, and I was over it.

I wanted to go home. Or at least get out of Rotorua, which was dead. Rows of empty hotel car parks, so many attractions closed.

Things we planned to visit seemed suddenly shut for the half of the week we were there (I’m sure there was no notice when I checked earlier).

Wai O Tapu, on the way back to Taupo, was open. So we booked to go there, ditched our second night in Rotorua and trundled back, the familiar sound of the cutlery drawer clanging all the way.

We had a fun second night in Taupo, the kind of night I’d hoped for from the start. We swam, we played cards, we laughed, we weren’t freezing and the lights were on.

The next day, it was time to head home.

The cutlery drawer by now was secured with a bit of tape Macgyvered from a St Pierre’s sushi container. It mostly held on the way back to Auckland.

Rebecca Stevenson/Stuff The patron saint of campervan travellers; St Pierre of sushi.

We dropped off the van.

It wasn’t a surprise, but the staff at Maui in Auckland also didn’t want to know about our experience, just as the helpline didn’t want to know we had no power. They just wanted us to leave.

They told us that we must have tripped the charger. When we told them it had been turned off, they denied it. They argued that the van wasn’t too old. It was. They said all motorhomes had a four-hour cleaning process, and we were wrong about its condition.

What they did want us to know was that Maui has thousands of successful trips every year.

They wanted us to know it was a really cheap deal.

Yes, we knew. Too cheap to be true. And too cheap to be good, apparently. Or clean. Or have power.

It just so happened I was meeting the chairman of Tourism Holdings on the Tuesday after our return, for coffee.

I was sorry to tell him what a dreadful experience it had been. It’s never nice moaning at someone you really like about a bad experience with a business they are involved in.

I was very sorry because it had been all my idea, and I will never live it down at home.

I eventually got an apology from the CEO, Grant Webster. He offered to compensate us $150, and reimburse us for our additional expenses.

“In short we gave you the wrong vehicle from an age perspective,” Webster said.

“We clearly gave you a vehicle which had not been through our normal procedures, and we let ourselves down in the manner in which we dealt with the issues ... I apologise for the experience you had.”

He said it would be fair to say we have had some significant change in the business over the Covid period and it has shown a few gaps in some processes “which we are filling at pace”.

“That's an excuse which is unacceptable.”

We were offered compensation of $115, and reimbursement of our additional food expenses ($213 all up), and an offer of a do-over.

Again, my partner was not so keen. But for me, the dream of converting my family to camper-lovers is not dead.

We are going to do it all over again, for free this time, after THL offered us three-days hire. Hopefully this time with a bit more fun, and a lot less freezing in the dark.