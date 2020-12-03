'I don't want to die today' — Air New Zealand passengers recount mid-air lightning strike

The sole plane on the tarmac at Invercargill Airport after an Air New Zealand plane flying Invercargill to Wellington was struck by lightning and returned to Invercargill.

A loud bang unsettled passengers on a flight between Invercargill and Wellington on Thursday morning as the plane was struck by lightning in mid-air.

Speaking to Stuff, a passenger said she was sleeping when the plane was hit.

Following the incident, the smell of smoke was detectable in the cabin and passengers were informed the aircraft’s nose was damaged, she said.

She said she thought: “I don’t want to die today.”

FLIGHTRADAR24 NZ8872 had to return to Invercargill.

But she said she will get on the next flight to Wellington, despite the wild weather in Invercargill.

Another passenger, Adelene Kuah, said she was sitting at the back of the plane when she heard a bang and saw sparks coming from the front of the plane.

It was about 50 minutes into the flight when the pilot announced that they would turn back, Kuah said.

It was very bumpy ride coming back, which was scary, Kuah said

The landing to Invercargill was stable and the pilot did a good job to land the plane, she said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill Airport after an Air New Zealand plane flying Invercargill to Wellington was struck by lightning and returned to Invercargill.

Kuah would be looking for another flight to Wellington going through Auckland. Some passengers had already caught a flight to Christchurch, she said.

Air New Zealand spokeswoman Anna Cross confirmed flight NZ8872 from Invercargill and Wellington had returned to Invercargill following a lighting strike.

Invercargill Airport general manager Nigel Finnerty said the airport’s fire crews were put on standby but were not needed as the plane landed safely.

Passengers were being put on other services, and the plane would be assessed by engineers, she said.

Cross said lightning strikes were not uncommon and planes were designed to cope with such incidents. Pilots were also trained to deal with lightning strikes.

Wellington Airport confirmed a flight returned to Invercargill this morning.

