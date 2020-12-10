Five of New Zealand's most dangerous photo spots and where to go instead

The rural New Plymouth road with a photogenic view of Mt Taranaki’s symmetrical cone is far from the only spot in New Zealand that has travellers risking life and limb for the perfect shot.

Residents of 100kmh Kent Rd fear someone will be hurt or killed while taking or posing for a picture replicated innumerable times on photo sharing and travel websites – sitting or standing on the double yellow lines on the brow of a hill. On this section of the road, both poser and photographer are invisible to approaching vehicles until they’re just metres away.

Supplied People risk swimming through a treacherous stretch of water known as Shark Alley to get to this Taranaki rock pool.

As travellers continue to try to outdo each other on social media, many are striking poses in dangerous, and sometimes off-limits spots, in an effort to stand out.

Travel and event videographer Ciska de Jong, who showcases photos and videos from around New Zealand on her website and social media, said she regularly comes across pictures that would have put the person behind the camera at risk.

“I see photos posted daily of people risking their lives for the Instagram shot, and I admit I have also come close to the edge for a photo. But I love the adrenaline rush and always have – long before social media existed."

With the summer holidays just around the corner for many, we’ve highlighted five other popular photo spots around New Zealand that should be avoided because they are dangerous, illegal or both. There are always excellent alternatives – and we’ve highlighted those too. Or you could always seek out your own lesser-photographed spots. Why be a copycat when it’s just as easy – and, given the difficulty in getting to some of these dangerous spots, even easier – to do something original?

Omanawa Falls

Matt Shand/Stuff Multiple people have been rescued by helicopter after attempting the closed hike to Omanawa Falls.

There’s apparently no limit to the lengths some will go to for a waterfall shot: including scaling a sheer cliff face with nothing but roots and branches to hold onto.

Omanawa Falls near Tauranga has been closed to the public for years, but that hasn’t stopped numerous people from jumping over the closed gate, ignoring the sign saying “this track is closed for your safety”, and making their way along what one travel blogging couple describe as “an adventurous and insane” path to the falls.

The route is so dangerous that multiple people have been rescued by helicopter while attempting it and, in 2018, a man drowned after being swept into the water.

And yet shots of the falls on social media keep coming. On Instagram, the hashtag #omanawafalls has been used more than 4000 times.

MATT SHAND/STUFF Tauranga City Council team leader parks and environment Warren Aitken talks about the dangers of Omanawa Falls. Video first published in 2018.

“Last time in my favourite port, the most dangerous climb but it was so worth it,” one woman wrote in a caption to her waterfall picture.

“2 amateurs set out on a closed track hike with info from a website that DID NOT do this track justice in terms of difficulty,” another said, adding “#neveragain”.

De Jong said she has found certain Department of Conservation (DOC) hikes more intense, but admitted the trek to the falls is risky.

“The rusted dodgy stairs are most definitely dangerous, [as is] attempting the hike after rain. But this should be common sense."

A $3.8 million project is underway to reopen access to the falls.

Attractive yet safer photo spots in the Bay of Plenty and southern Coromandel

Mount Maunganui summit

Pāpāmoa Beach

The Trig Walk, Waihī Beach

Coastal walk from Waihī Beach to Orokawa Bay

Wentworth Falls

Donut Island

Back Beach rock pool

To get to this secluded rock pool on an island off New Plymouth’s Black Beach, people need to swim across a treacherous stretch of water known as Shark Alley and climb over sharp rocks to an area where they could find themselves stranded. And yet plenty are willing to do it for the 'gram.

De Jong and her travel companion got to the island on boogie boards after ringing the local council beforehand to make sure they were allowed to set foot on it.

“With a strong tide or choppy waves it can be a little scary to cross over to the island – the ocean must be respected,” she said.

Lifeguard Adam Fraser told Stuff in 2015 that Shark Alley is always treacherous, even in a small swell.

“To be fair I don't know what people are doing over there anyway,” he said. “Conditions can change so quick, it's like (Mt Taranaki),” he said.

The Taranaki Surf Life Saving rescue squad member said swimming in the area, which is used for advanced lifeguard training, is only for the experienced. And, if you get stuck, you’re on your own.

“It's an area that can be very dangerous and it's not patrolled so there's no help," he said.

Attractive yet safer Taranaki photo spots

Te Rewa Rewa bridge

Goblin Forest

Paritutu Rock

Cape Egmont Lighthouse

The Pouakai Circuit

The Len Lye Centre

Infinity Pools, Anawhata Beach

Newsroom A beer and a shot for Instagram from the pool on private property near Anawhata Beach.

For close to 100 years, the family owners and kaitiaki (caretakers) of a sprawling property bordering Anawhata Beach on Auckland’s West Coast lived there in peace.

They were happy to share parts of it with others provided they respected three rules: No camping, no fires and no trespassing in the freshwater pools that supply their drinking and other household water.

But when photos of trespassers bathing in the “infinity pools” high above the black sand beach began cropping up on social media about five years ago, they were inundated with copycats. People ignored the “private property” signs, climbed over broken fences and barbed wire, and posed on the edge of a cliff in their efforts to get the perfect shot.

Buzz Kronfeld, the land’s fourth-generation owner, told Newsroom earlier this year that trespassers dirtied the water, lit fires, littered, and generally disrespected the property. A hidden Newsroom camera showed dozens of young people posing in the pools and, in some cases having sex in them, even during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Pictures of the pools began to disappear from Instagram after the article’s publication in June, although a few remain.

Captions on earlier photos included “One of the nicer places I have urinated”, and ‘“Finally found the hidden Anawhata pools and only had to trespass to get there”.

Attractive yet safer Auckland photo spots

Public path to Anawhata

Te Henga Walkway

Mercer Bay Loop Walk

Kitekite Falls

Mount Eden summit

North Head

Sulphur Point

NA/Waikato Times Sulphur Point in Rotorua is a geothermally active area.

I have to say I did a double take when I first saw a man aiming an expensive-looking camera into a boiling geyser at Rotorua’s Sulphur Point.

There was no barrier between the path that winds its way around geothermal Lake Rotorua and the steaming rocks beside it, but there were plenty of danger signs making it clear they were meant to be a no-go zone.

And yet the man and his female companion didn’t seem at all concerned, stepping over steaming vents, peering into boiling pits, and happily posing alongside them.

They’re certainly not the only ones to have risked third-degree burns and potentially meningitis (some hot water springs have been found to contain bacteria which trigger the condition) by taking an illicit stroll around Sulphur Point – photo-sharing sites are littered with the evidence.

“Very interesting and beautiful but smell…. Ummmmm,” a woman said in a caption to pictures of herself, a man and two young children exploring the area – in one case standing beside a steaming pit.

“Decided to do a wasteland inspired photo shoot in one of the scenic walks at sulphur point,” another woman wrote.

Attractive yet safer Rotorua photo spots

Photographing Sulphur Point from the clearly marked path

Te Puia lookout

Whakarewarewa (Redwood) Forest (including the tree-top walk)

Champagne Pool, Wai-O-Tapu Thermal Wonderland

Blue Lake

Kerosene Creek

Road to Aoraki/Mt Cook

Supplied Many pose for photos in the middle of the road leading to Aoraki/Mt Cook.

Much like Kent Road with its startling view of Mt Taranaki, the road to Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park inspires many to pull over and pose for a picture in the middle of the road. Sometimes in bare feet.

And as with the Kent Rd spot, it’s supremely dangerous.

While Mt Cook Rd (State Highway 80) is relatively straight, vehicles travelling at high-speed will still have to slam on their brakes if they suddenly spot someone striking the favoured pose of standing or sitting on the road, particularly if they’ve just rounded a bend.

Posers and photographers may think they have enough time to get out of the way, but split seconds matter in such a scenario. If you’re distracted by your photo for an instant too long – or trip while getting up or off the road – you could end up seriously injured. Or worse.

Photos of people sitting on the centre line - sometimes gazing into each other’s eyes – or apparently casually strolling along it are also essentially dishonest. It’s not some quiet country road where you’re unlikely to cross paths with a vehicle. It’s a major highway to one of New Zealand’s biggest tourist attractions.

Attractive yet safer photo spots around Aoraki/Mt Cook