Passenger 'blocked' from contacting flight booking site Kiwi.com after system glitch: 'I tried every mechanism I could to speak to someone'

Peter Glensor said a planned trip to Malaysia to mark his 70th birthday became a ‘horror story’ after he was blocked from contacting the company he booked flights with.

A Lower Hutt man waiting on a refund from Czech Republic-based flight booking site Kiwi.com says he has been “blocked” from contacting the company since wrongly being marked as having travelled in its computer system.

Peter Glensor paid around $1500 for flights to Sarawak on the Malaysian island of Borneo in November 2019 as a 70th birthday treat. He’d had a “transformative experience” as a volunteer teacher on the island as an 18-year-old and wanted to meet up with the children he had taught in 1969 and reacquaint himself with “that beautiful part of the island”.

Supplied Glensor with the class he taught in Borneo as a young man in 1969. ‘The experience totally changed my life and shaped the direction of it for the rest of my life’, he said.

When Jetstar and Air Asia cancelled his July flights because of the Covid-19 pandemic, he applied to Kiwi.com for a refund, hopeful the company would stick by its guarantee, which promises either a refund or alternative flight if a customer’s flight is cancelled.

Glensor paid €30 (NZ$50) to have his refund request fast-tracked and received a couple of emails from the company over the following weeks saying it was waiting for the airlines to return the money.

When he tried to log onto his Kiwi.com account a couple of weeks ago, however, he found he could no longer access it.

“The error message said the booking was no longer valid… I began trying to make contact, but the phone lines and website contacts all said the same thing – my account was no longer valid.”

Since the pandemic struck, only those whose flights are either imminent or have recently landed are able to speak to a customer service staff member over the phone.

Glensor managed to access his booking on the Kiwi.com app on his phone, and saw that his flights had been marked as “Traveled”, which he believes “triggered” the block.

Supplied The Kiwi.com app on Glensor’s phone showing his flights marked as ‘Traveled’.

“It means there is no way for me to email or speak with anyone at Kiwi.com. All attempts lead to the same block – your account is no longer valid.”

Unsure whether the company was still looking into his refund request, Glensor said he tried everything he could think of to “appeal to a human being”, including applying for a job with the company and contacting its founders on LinkedIn.

Eventually, he received an email from an accountant within the company, whom he says was sympathetic, but directed him back to the usual customer service channels.

“It’s the not knowing that’s so terrible,” he said. “I know it is only $1500, but the sense of betrayal and being lied to [in terms of the Kiwi.com guarantee] is pretty terrible… I have no idea whether they (blocked the account) to shut me up or have tried and failed to get a refund or have even tried. This is the frustrating thing.”

Glensor said he would be happy with either a refund or alternative flights as he hopes to get to Borneo after borders reopen.

A Kiwi.com spokesperson said the company was still processing Glensor’s applications for refunds on his flights, noting that “there are significant delays related to the extreme number of applications airlines are dealing with”.

She said Glensor’s ‘Traveled’ status in the system was triggered because the dates of his flights had passed. The company has recently added the new update status of ‘refunded’ to the system, but this would not appear on a customer’s account until the airline involved had returned their money.

“Prior to Covid-19, we did not need such a status update as, if a flight was cancelled, the refund process would be a relatively simple procedure and a response from the airlines would be expected in a short period. Kiwi.com would pass it on to the customer and all would be resolved quickly.”

Commenting on Glensor’s inability to speak to a staff member over the phone, the spokesperson said the company has changed its customer service approach during the pandemic.

“(W)e had to make the decision to prioritise phone contact for customers due to travel, in transit or immediately after they have travelled, as we very quickly understood that those people could be cut off by blocked phone lines due to customers enquiring about the status of their refund.”

The spokesperson said Kiwi.com has not yet received Glensor’s full refund from the airlines involved but would refund his flights early “as a gesture of goodwill” because of the difficulties he experienced accessing his account “and therefore not receiving the level of customer experience we hope to provide”.

Glensor is not the only Kiwi to have issues with Kiwi.com. Last week, Donald Pike cautioned other travellers about booking flights through the website after receiving two “impossible” itineraries that initially left him and his wife some US$5000 (NZ$7000) out of pocket.

Sarah Peterson/Supplied Donald Pike and Sarah Peterson were issued ‘impossible’ flight itineraries by Kiwi.com.

Pike and his wife Sarah Peterson were also offered refunds “as a gesture of goodwill” after Stuff contacted the company.

Founded in 2012 by Oliver Dlouhy and Jozef Kepesi, Kiwi.com was ranked seventh in the 2017 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for the Europe, Middle East and Asia region.

By 2019, the company had 2000 staff and booked itineraries for more than 12,000 travellers a day, the company spokesperson said.