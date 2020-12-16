Scottish man jailed after 40-kilometre jet ski trip to visit girlfriend

A lovesick Scotsman has been jailed for a month for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules after a four-hour jet ski trip to reunite with his girlfriend. (File photo).

A lovesick roofer has been jailed for breaking coronavirus rules after he used a jet ski to travel from Scotland to the Isle of Man to see his girlfriend.

Dale McLaughlan, 28, who had never used a jet ski, took four hours to cross 40 kilometres from Scotland's Isle of Whithorn to Ramsey on the Isle of Man last week.

After reaching land, McLaughlan trekked another 24km to his girlfriend's home in the capital, Douglas.

But his romantic gesture landed him in hot water when he was arrested and charged with illegally entering the isle.

McLaughlan from Irvine, North Ayrshire, first met his girlfriend, Jessica Radcliffe, 25, in September while working in Douglas. After returning to Scotland, he applied for permission to visit the Isle of Man but was refused.

Undeterred by the ban and determined to be reunited with Radcliffe, he bought a jet ski and set off across the Irish Sea.

He thought the crossing would take about 40 minutes, but his lack of experience saw the trip take him more than four hours.

Visitors who leave the island, which has had 373 Covid-19 cases among its 84,000 population, must have written permission to re-enter. After arriving, McLaughlan he took his girlfriend on a night out. When he was arrested, McLaughlan claimed to have been living at her home.

The court was told she was unaware he had ever left the Isle of Man and thought he had been working elsewhere on the island.

Jailing him for a month, Deputy High Bailiff Christopher Arrowsmith said Mr McLaughlan had made "deliberate and intentional attempt to circumnavigate" the island's rules.

Lawyers for McLaughlan told the court in Douglas that he had suffered from depression and had been upset at not being allowed to see his girlfriend.