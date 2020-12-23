The Covid-19 problem at our domestic airports and how to fix it

OPINION: There’s been a subtle but significant crackdown at our main domestic airports in recent times. Body scanners for main truck domestic flights have begun to roll out. One scanner in Dunedin recently found a tiny tissue in my pocket, which officials wanted to look at.

In my carry-on, there was an almighty hunt for a matchbox size camera battery. When the officer saw how small it was, he kept looking through my bag as if I’d lied to him – asking if there were any hidden compartments that I could be storing another battery. And for the first time in New Zealand domestic travel, I was recently asked to remove my 100 per cent wool shoes so they could go through the x-ray machine.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF The first body scanners for domestic services in New Zealand have opened at Dunedin Airport (video was first published in August 2019).

I think it’s sad we seem to be slowly creeping towards American-style aviation security – but I understand they need to keep us safe, especially in the wake of the Christchurch terror attack. There is, however, an enormous irony.

On more than one occasion in December, I’ve been jammed into the security lanes with more than a hundred other people with zero social distancing and very few people wearing masks. And all touching the same trays.

We’re told, for good reason, that we must legally wear masks because flying can be risky. If Covid-19 got out into the community, transmission at an airport could supercharge spread of the virus around the country.

Which is why it seems a little contradictory to all be wearing masks on a plane after having just gone through a process that’s anything but socially distanced or sanitary. And the brutal irony is, Aviation Security is there to keep us safe. But it seems to be ignoring the most significant risk to New Zealand which no X-ray can pick up: Covid-19.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin Airport chief executive Richard Roberts triesa new body scanner for domestic jet services in August 2019.

You may argue, where does it end? Some might say we still queue with people at supermarkets, and that many summer festivals will go ahead with people crammed together. But the airport environment – at least inside the plane – is one where masks are already compulsory. That’s a pretty significant (and appropriate) measure for a government to introduce, so why not apply a similarly cautious approach through the entire airport process. The virus doesn’t wait until we’re all seated in the plane to transmit. Covid-19 can be spread by a sneeze or touching the same surface, which surely makes going through the queues at Aviation Security – where you are zigzagged, facing each other, and touching the same trays – a risk.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation recommends “screeners and passengers should maintain physical distancing” but that “security screening staff should be exempt from carrying out health and safety related screening to ensure they remain focused on security screening and related processes.”

Fair call. I’m in no way suggesting Aviation Security officers should become health officials, and start focusing on socially distancing us. Their job is to protect us from security threats. But the whole process should be redesigned for the Covid-19 world. We don’t need to cram together. We should be wearing masks. And we don’t need to be zigzagged in a pen like we’re sheep about to have our winter coats taken off us. Make it bigger, and space us out.

The whole thing just struck me as a little odd. In a year when aviation security has ramped up significantly, the agency is focused on things like my matchbox-size camera battery, and the tissue in my pocket. But let’s be frank. Being jammed together touching the same trays was probably a greater risk to my fellow passengers, and country.

What do you think? Should more caution be taken at the airports, or do you think that’s over the top? Let us know in the comments below.