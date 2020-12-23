Stuff Travel reporter accidentally checks in to the wrong hotel, and gets caught

Stuff's Brook Sabin accidentally went to a much more luxury hotel than he was booked into, and unwittingly took the room from someone having a romantic escape.

When you're a so-called “professional" travel reporter, you'd think you'd get the basics right – like checking in to the right hotel.

Well, Stuff's Brook Sabin got that very wrong in Dunedin recently. He accidentally went to a much more luxury hotel than he was booked into, and unwittingly took the room of someone meant to be having a romantic escape. And then he got hilariously caught.

Luckily, he happened to be filming a “day in the life of” series, so the whole incident was caught on video.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Who knew this was going to end the way it did?

What's your most embarrassing travel failure? Email travel@stuff.co.nz and we could feature your story. here.