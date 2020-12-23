Stranded in the UK, as new Covid-19 strain stops transit flights through Singapore, Hong Kong

A Kiwi couple trying to get home from London fear they will soon be homeless after their flights to New Zealand were cancelled with Singapore and Hong Kong banning transit from the UK.

The predicament of Liz Crawshaw and husband Rob has been worsened by the MIQ system being booked until March.

Other Kiwis were stuck after travelling to the UK for funerals or to see dying relatives, and were now couch surfing. The travel bans have separated families, such as Kaz Jaskunaite​, who hasn't seen her Kiwi partner for a year as she's waded through visa processes and travel dramas to try to get back to New Zealand.

MIQ said the new border restrictions would impact up to 20 people each day, who had booked to fly from the UK to New Zealand.

Singapore was one of about 50 countries that have restricted travel from the UK, due to fears of a new strain of Covid-19. The country is a major travel hub, used as a stopover for travellers going between Europe and Oceania. But from Christmas Eve, Singapore would no longer be accepting passengers from the UK.

Hong Kong stopped travel from the UK on Tuesday, meaning passengers booked with Cathay Pacific were left in the lurch. On Tuesday, Singapore Airlines confirmed it was introducing the same rule and any non-nationals who had been in the UK 14 days prior to travel would not be allowed to fly.

The airline told Stuff it was working with governments to try and reopen transit for Australia and New Zealand.

An MIQ spokeswoman said that although there weren't spaces currently available until March, the chaotic nature of international travel right now meant spaces did become available regularly. She said people applying for the emergency isolation allocation would still need to meet an “extremely high” threshold.

In London, Crawshaw and her husband had booked to fly back to New Zealand via Singapore on December 30. The day earlier, they would be packing their room as the movers cleared out their home. Their lease was set to expire on that day and a few days later, new tenants would move in.

But their flights have been cancelled, and the couple were scrambling to be given a spot in isolation which works with the only flights carrying Kiwis home from the UK; they must go via Dubai, UAE or Tokyo, Japan.

“We will be homeless,” Crawshaw said.

“The rules are that they say you can change your flight but you have to change your flight to the same day as your voucher in quarantine, that’s their rule, and we cannot find another flight that arrives on the day.”

Southern England is in Tier 4 lockdown, meaning all non-essential shops had to close as of Saturday. Christmas plans have been cancelled, with families told to stay at home with no one allowed to travel or visit friends.

England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said the new variant of Covid-19 appeared to be accelerating the spread of the virus. Concerns about that variant led to the stricter controls in the UK and also travel restrictions from other countries.

Crawshaw said that, given these restrictions, their options were limited and she had no clue what they would do as they waited to get to New Zealand.

“Under the rules, you’re not meant to stay overnight with anyone. And I think some hotels may be open if you plead your case, that you literally don’t have anywhere to live. We don’t know if that’s possible, I’m hoping that there will be accommodation,” she said.

An MBIE spokeswoman said travellers who were unable to arrive on the day they were booked to needed to cancel their MIQ stay.

“We want Kiwis to be able to get home, so if there are people with vouchers they won’t be using, we ask them to cancel their booking as soon as possible so that someone else can get home,” she said.

Crawshaw said she stayed in the UK with her husband after he lost his job in the aviation industry. Had she returned to New Zealand earlier, there was the prospect they’d return to no job opportunities.

“It was a difficult decision to try and travel during the pandemic, as you can imagine it wasn't easy, and we are keen to get back to New Zealand. We’re just hoping things over the next few days, things will shift.”

Crashaw was not alone. Stuff has heard from many Kiwis in a similar situation, with flights cancelled and no space in MIQ until March, they say they’re looking at being homeless over Christmas and the New Year.

Some have messaged asking for help, saying they’ll be without jobs, without a home and stuck in a city in lockdown in a matter of days.

Others, such as Karolina Jaskunaite​, said the latest travel restrictions as yet another blow. She had been granted a visa in March, one week before New Zealand locked down, to live with her Kiwi boyfriend. That was cancelled, but she got a short term critical purposes visa this month. She had been booked to travel via Hong Kong, then rebooked to go via Singapore, and was now once again stuck in the UK separated from her partner for potentially months. It had already been a year apart.

She told Stuff: “It's been a long time since I've been this low.”

She had quit her job to travel to New Zealand and was now without work, but said she’d spoken to many Kiwis worse off.

“I'm not in the worst situation, other people have sold their houses and belongings, but it's still pretty tough.”

Asked if the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was working to reopen transit options for Kiwis in the UK, a spokeswoman said they recognised it was a “distressing” time for those families but the ministry could not offer guarantees.

“New Zealand cannot influence or guarantee another country or airline’s entry, exit or transit requirements. We strongly encourage New Zealanders to seek the most up-to-date information,” she said.