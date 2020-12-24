'Govt should be ashamed': Cruise for Kiwis cancelled because Government approval 'took too long'

A New Zealand travel agency is furious that the Government took months to approve a small cruise ship to enter New Zealand waters, saying the delay cost the country millions and is an “incredible waste and lost opportunity."

Ponant Cruises has been given permission to operate in New Zealand with the Le Laperouse ship, and voyages with New Zealand-based guests will get underway in February. However, Christchurch-based travel agency Holland Clarke & Beatson had chartered the ship for a January 30 cruise from Dunedin to Auckland. Cabins had almost sold out – with some reportedly costing up to $75,000. They were only available for sale to those already in New Zealand.

LAWRENCE SMITH The Le Laperouse cruise ship docks down on Auckland's Queens Wharf during the Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year.

Preparation for the cruise began in May, with an application submitted in September, but the paperwork was only approved last week - meaning the ship won't logistically be able to relocate to Dunedin in time for the 30th of January cruise, and it now needs to be cancelled.

Sarah Clarke from Holland Clarke & Beatson, who had chartered the ship, is furious - saying the slow response from the Government had cost the economy millions.

Clarke says "$2.5m has been lost immediately to the New Zealand travel industry, and a further approximately $2.5m has been lost to our economy in terms of tourism, port fees, etc. for that cruise.

"Our feeling is that the New Zealand government should be ashamed of this incredible waste and lost opportunity, and it signifies to us from a political perspective, that this government would sooner pay wage subsides than its citizens make an honest living."

The Ministry of Health has responded firmly, through a spokesman saying “the Ministry does not accept responsibility for fares being been sold on a cruise that at that time did not have permission to operate.

A strong border remains New Zealand’s prime defence against Covid-19. As part of this, our maritime border remains closed to foreign vessels. Exemptions are not granted lightly.”

Clarke says the cruise "was not about a foreign company looking to take its profits away overseas - it is about supporting local companies like us at Holland Clarke & Beatson, and the many travel agencies and tour companies across New Zealand that are all working desperately hard simply to survive.

SUPPLIED Le Laperouse in The Kimberley, Australia before Covid-19 hit.

"The voyage we chartered, was sold to New Zealanders by local travel agencies - agencies that have shown considerable initiative in the face of great adversity to engage their clients in travelling and exploring New Zealand this summer. Agencies many of which I know are teetering on the edge of survival and to whom even the booking of a couple of cabins on this charter will mean the difference between survival and failure."

The initial application was made to the Ministry of Health in September, and Clarke says "we cannot understand for love nor money why the government would not approve it weeks ago, let alone months, for something that is ‘safe’ - the cruise can’t happen unless it’s Covid-free to start with."

Ponant is still able to relocate a ship here for February sailings, which includes a 14-night Chatham Island & Subantarctic Islands Expedition.

Clarke is now busy - for a second time this year after the initial border closure - refunding passengers, or rebooking them on to a similar sailing in March.

"Our biggest grudge with the Government has been the lack of communication throughout the process."

Preparations began in May, but Clarke says the cruise line couldn't apply until a mechanism was created in September. She says the Ministry of Health was meant to get back with a response in 20 working days, but it took 43.

Under the Maritime Border Order, cruise ships will only be exempt to enter the country and operate if they are carrying out significant repair or refurbishment in New Zealand, and are being delivered to a business.

Clarke says the major issue was insufficient information about ship repair costs - she says the company committed to spending tens of thousands on repairs when it arrived in New Zealand. That meant a whole new application had to be submitted, which took another 20 days.

The Ministry says the initial application was declined because “it did not meet the requirements of either of the two categories of the Maritime Border Order.

“All applications for exemptions to enter New Zealand are considered within the framework of the Order and exemptions are only made if the application clearly meets the criteria of the Order.”

The Ministry added that it worked hard to process the second application before Christmas.

Ponant, which operates the ship, said it had no comment to make.

Clarke says “we are very, very troubled and frustrated by this appallingly bad decision-making."