Covid-19: Grieving Kiwi stranded in UK as cancelled flight means she misses out on MIQ spot

A grieving Kiwi is stuck in the UK and unable to get back to her family because there’s no room in managed isolation to accommodate her changed flight.

Jenny Taylor flew to England at the end of November to see her dying father, but he died while she was in the air.

“I never got my final goodbye,” she said.

Now she just wants to get back to New Zealand to see her husband and daughter, but instead she’s trapped in the south-east of England, where a new strain of Covid-19 is rampant and severe lockdown restrictions are in place.

She had a place in managed isolation for December 30 but her plans fell apart when Singapore banned transit from the UK.

Supplied Jenny Taylor and her husband Andy, who she has been away from for six weeks.

An alternative flight home, via Qatar, would have got her to Auckland six hours later than her original flight, at 5.15am on December 31.

But it’s the difference of a day when it comes to starting managed isolation, and Taylor said, “MIQ has said if we can't get a flight that lands on the 30th, that's not our problem”.

Being told that was “soul-destroying”, she said.

The next available slot for managed isolation is in March.

“I feel completely stranded, with absolutely no idea of how the hell I’m going to get home,” Taylor said.

She has already been away from home for six weeks because it took three weeks to get a date for her father’s funeral.

“I thought there was light at the end of the tunnel – that I was going home – and then it was shocking to me to get the news that I could not travel.”

Supplied Jenny Taylor flew back to the UK to see her dying father, but he passed away before she was able to say goodbye.

She wants the government to do more to help people in her situation who have already booked managed isolation slots.

“If my flight was delayed from Singapore for whatever reason, they would have had to accommodate me. So I just can't understand why they haven't helped here.

“It’s wrong not to help us.”

For now, Taylor is staying in friends’ spare rooms. As the list of countries banning flights from the UK grows, she is worried about being stuck.

“My stress levels are through the roof.

“If I don't get a flight soon I'm going to be in trouble.”

An MIQ spokeswoman said that although there weren't spaces currently available until March, the chaotic nature of international travel right now meant spaces did become available regularly. She said people applying for the emergency isolation allocation would still need to meet an “extremely high” threshold.

An MBIE spokeswoman said travellers who were unable to arrive on the day they were booked needed to cancel their MIQ stay.

“We want Kiwis to be able to get home, so if there are people with vouchers they won’t be using, we ask them to cancel their booking as soon as possible so that someone else can get home,” she said.