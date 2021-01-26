Bubble trouble: Did Australia just sink all hope of trans-Tasman travel?

OPINION: With one hasty decision, the Australian Government proved why a two-way trans-Tasman bubble is in serious trouble.

Yesterday afternoon, Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt announced a suspension of the one-way travel bubble between New Zealand and Australian for "a minimum" of 72 hours following the discovery of a single case Northland. A single case. Let's be clear: it's likely transmission of this latest case occurred inside a managed isolation hotel, and there has been no evidence – so far – of transmission in the actual community.

Australia’s decision will have those hoping for a two-way Tasman bubble by March – as has been outlined – thumping their heads on the nearest desk.

Here is a reality check for the Australian Government: there is no alert level change in New Zealand, or even regionally in Northland. Our Government says there are encouraging signs it has not spread to the person’s close contacts. And this single case doesn't remotely meet Australia's definition of a "hot spot". Now, however, Kiwis heading to Australia – who thought they were going to walk straight out – are "required to enter mandatory hotel quarantine for up to 14 days on arrival or take other action based on the requirements of the relevant State and Territory Governments."

Hunt also says "It is recommended all passengers from New Zealand with a green safe travel zone flight scheduled in the next 72 hours, reconsider their need to travel." In other words: don’t come.

Of course, Australia has every right to take this action. My issue isn't with this isolated decision. My question is this: how can there be a genuine two-way trans-Tasman travel bubble if politicians are going to shut down travel on a single case. Imagine if the full Tasman bubble had been underway, and the risk of spread therefore greater. Tens of thousands of travellers would likely be heading across the Tasman in the next three days. And the Australian Government would have just caused utter travel chaos – without even following its own guidelines.

Let's elaborate on that. Australia's Government has long wanted New Zealand to sign up to its "hot spot" definition when forming a two-way bubble. It would give all parties clear guidance on when a city or region is considered unsafe for travel. Here is what the Federal Government considers a hot spot:

In a metropolitan area, ten new cases on average PER DAY in the community over three days.

In a rural or regional area, three new cases on average PER DAY in the community over three days.

The one case in Northland doesn't remotely meet any of those definitions.

Australia's major concern is that this is a case of the new more transmissible South African strain. But these cases will likely become the dominant strains in the coming months, and if the response to a single case is to close quarantine-free travel, it does not bode well for the prospect of a trans-Tasman bubble.

These are all significant warning signs for our Prime Minister when it comes to opening the bubble. Jacinda Ardern doesn't just face the risk of importing a case, but also the added hassle of thousands of people being stranded at little notice. There simply wouldn't be enough room for Kiwis to enter isolation hotels in Australia if this decision was made when a two-way Tasman bubble was already underway, so it'd surely mean flights would be cancelled. Travellers on both sides of the Tasman would be stuck.

In recent months, Australian domestic travellers have been left stranded because interstate travel rules have yo-yo’d up and down with little warning. Do we really want to join that mess? Especially when cases continue to pop up in Australia in recent weeks and months.

Of course, Australia's decision might be the right one. There could be community transmission of the Northland outbreak. But this decision has confirmed what I’ve long argued: opening the Tasman bubble is just as much about political optics as it is about science.

Australia's Government – just like New Zealand – has a population concerned about the new virulent strains. And it'll chuck its policies out the window and make decisions on the hoof to try and make people feel safe. It's hard to see how a Tasman bubble will work in that environment.