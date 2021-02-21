US flight suffers engine issue mid-flight, scatters debris across Colorado city

The moment the right engine of United Flight 328 in the US skies catches fire was caught on camera.

A United Airlines flight heading from Denver International airport in the US to Honolulu in Hawaii suffered engine failure shortly after take off on Saturday (US time), scattering engine debris across a Colorado city.

Video from onboard United Flight 328 after take off appeared to show the right engine on fire.

Debris from the engine from the Boeing 777-200 airplane was scattered across the Colorado city of Broomfield, according to pictures shared online from the local police force.

Broomfield police/Twitter Part of the engine rim landed in the front yard of a house in Colorado.

One shot showed the rim of the engine had landed in the front yard of a nearby house, just metres from the front door.

Broomfield police said nobody had been injured after the debris rained down from the skies.

One person shared video online, just moments before an explosion occurred in the sky.

“I saw an explosion on this low flying aircraft over @broomfield about 45 minutes ago. Debris fell from the plane and left a black cloud of smoke.

“The plane continued on. Any new on if this plane landed safely?” the commenter said.

Reuters reported the plane had managed to return safely to the airport, and there were no injuries reported from within the aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it and the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate United Flight 328.