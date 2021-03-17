Virgin Atlantic flight is forced to divert after laser pointed at pilots

Virgin Atlantic has aborted a flight from London Heathrow Airport to Israel after a laser beam was shone at the plane's cockpit from the ground.

The Boeing 787 jet bound for Tel Aviv turned around over Paris following the incident on Monday night, the UK carrier said in a statement. Flight VS453 landed back at Heathrow at about 10.45pm, and passengers were offered overnight accommodation before continuing their journeys on Tuesday.

"This was a precautionary step taken by the operating crew," a Virgin Atlantic spokeswoman said. "We swiftly notified the police and remain in close contact with them and the Civil Aviation Authority."

Laser pointers emerged as a safety hazard more than a decade ago, with the devices being flashed at planes near airports around the world.

Unlike a flashlight, beams from the pen-sized gadgets are highly concentrated and can travel for long distances without losing intensity. While that allows them to be used to indicate objects in the night sky, it also means they can temporarily blind pilots even when shone from well beyond the airport perimeter.

Flightradar24 The flight diverted to Heathrow after just 25 minutes in the air.

A New York-bound Virgin Atlantic jet carrying about 250 passengers returned to Heathrow in 2016 after crew told air traffic controllers there was a "medical issue" with a pilot following a laser-beam incident on takeoff.

In New Zealand, an air ambulance in Hamilton had to turn away to avoid injury when a red laser struck in February 2019.

In May the same year, an Airbus A320 was flashed five times with a green laser when approaching Auckland International Airport. In 2018, an Air New Zealand plane was hit by a laser strike near Kerikeri Airport in Northland.