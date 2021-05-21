Waikato DHB cyber attack results in cancelled flights to and from Samoa

Outpatient appointments and patients coming for a non-urgent surgery have been affected.

The hacking of Waikato DHB computer systems has resulted in flights to and from Samoa being cancelled.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said the cancellations of two flights on Friday were due to the airline being unable to obtain a negative Covid-19 test result certificate that fulfilled Samoan Ministry of Health requirements.

The negative result certificate was for a crew member scheduled to work on the flights.

A Waikato DHB spokesman said the district health board was undertaking Covid-19 testing as usual and within a 24-hour timeframe, and Air New Zealand did receive the required certificate on Wednesday.

“Our understanding is that this result was rejected as all details could not be printed on the report, requiring some to be added by hand,” he said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Air New Zealand operates a weekly passenger flight from Apia to Auckland, and a monthly repatriation flight to Samoa.

Waikato DHB doctors have reportedly also resorted to old-school methods such as writing names on whiteboards to keep track of patients after the attack.

“The DHB will now refer all Air NZ requests to an alternative laboratory which is able to provide printed reports in the standard format,” the spokesman said.

The Waikato DHB cyber attack is thought to have resulted from ransomware, possibly delivered via a phishing email, which took out the district health board’s phones and computers on Tuesday.

It is a requirement of the Samoan Ministry of Health that a negative test be presented for flight crew.

The cancelled flights included cargo flight NZ1180, scheduled to leave for Samoa on Friday, and the return passenger flight NZ993 from Apia to Auckland.

“Customers are being accommodated on an alternative service,” the spokeswoman said.

“There has been no other impact to our flights as a result of the issue.”

Air New Zealand operates one cargo service a week from Auckland to Apia, and carries passengers each week from Apia to Auckland on the return flight.

Once a month the airline also run a repatriation passenger service to Samoa, the spokeswoman said.

With Waikato DHB’s systems down elective surgeries and clinics have been delayed and patients are being sent around the country for treatment.

A spokeswoman for JetStar said none of its flights had been disrupted by issues resulting from the Waikato DHB hack.