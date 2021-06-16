Computer issues ground one of the world's biggest airlines

The US Federal Aviation Administration announced that all Southwest Airlines flights across the United States were being temporarily grounded as the airline worked to resolve a nationwide computer issue, CNN reports.

“Southwest is in the process of resuming normal operations after a brief pause in our flight activity resulting from intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity Tuesday afternoon,” Southwest spokesperson Chris Mainz said in a statement.

Southwest has dealt with two separate technical issues in less than 24 hours.

On Monday, the airline encountered a glitch with its third-party weather data app, and decided to suspend service as a precautionary measure.

Getty/MARK RALSTON/AFP Southwest reported 1520 delays (file photo).

READ MORE:

* US airline reclaims title as world's largest carrier

* Muslim woman in US ordered to move from emergency row seats, told she could 'bring the whole plane down'

* Angry maskless flyer in US faces $45k fine for violent outburst



“While the vendor worked to restore connectivity, we implemented a ground stop to protect the safety of our crews and customers,” Mainz said, adding that they don’t believe there’s a connection between the two issues.

Southwest started resuming flight operations around midnight (local time), but according to the aviation tracking site FlightAware, the airline reported 1520 delays. Delta and Alaska Airlines also experienced their own technical glitches on Monday that prevented people from booking flights.

The Transportation Security Administration reported that the number of travellers screened eclipsed two million on consecutive days for the first time since March 2020, while Sunday’s total represents the high amount since the pandemic started.