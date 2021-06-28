Covid-19 in Australia: Case numbers grow, virus in five states, as NZ closes the border

There have been more discoveries of Covid-19 across Australia, with new restrictions coming into place in Queensland and Northern Territory, since New Zealand closed the travel bubble.

Australia reported 89 cases of Covid-19 in the community, in the week leading up to the closure of the New Zealand travel bubble. By Sunday, the total case tally had risen to 127.

Most cases have been in Sydney, which entered a lockdown on Saturday. However, on Sunday Queensland and the Northern Territory reported more cases of Covid-19 and heightened restrictions.

On Sunday night, Victoria announced new travel restrictions from Queensland and Western Australia.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 NZ: All quarantine-free travel with Australia paused for three days

* Covid-19: Two-week lockdown announced for Greater Sydney

* Covid-19: Three new cases of virus in managed isolation, none in community



On Saturday night, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins​ announced that quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia would stop for three days. The pause of the Australasian travel bubble took effect from 10.30pm.

Previously, quarantine-free travel had been stopped only between NSW.

He said Kiwi health officials would review the decision to close the travel bubble on Monday.

He said the pause was needed to give New Zealand officials time to assess the Covid-19 situation across the Tasman.

Pre-departure testing for all flights from Australia were likely to become mandatory when quarantine-free flights resume, he said.

The Saturday night decision to pause the Australasian travel bubble applied to all eight states of Australia, although the Department of Health said only five had reported local transmission of Covid-19 in the past week.

Getty Images People walk past an empty Sydney Opera House which is closed after Covid-19 lockdown restrictions went into force on Saturday.

New South Wales

A further 30 community cases of Covid-19 were discovered in New South Wales on Sunday.

There were 107 cases of community transmission in the state since Saturday last week.

Health authorities in NSW have been struggling to contain the Delta variant of Covid-19.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian​ warned, on Sunday, there would be more cases to come for the state. She said the Delta-variant of the virus was proving hard to contain.

“I want to foreshadow that, given how contagious this strain of the virus is, we do anticipate that in the next few days, case numbers are likely to increase even beyond what we have seen today because we are seeing that people in isolation, unfortunately, would have already transmitted to all their house contacts,” she said.

Dean Lewins/AAP The travel bubble from Australia to New Zealand is now closed, until at least Monday.

Victoria

On Sunday night, the Department of Health in Victoria announced new restrictions from 1am on Monday, June 28.

From this time Greater Brisbane in Queensland, the Perth Metropolitan Region and Peel Region in Western Australia, will be designated orange zones under Victoria’s travel permit system.

People who have been in orange zones can obtain an orange zone permit to enter Victoria.

Orange zone permit holders must isolate on entry, get tested within 72 hours, and stay isolated until they receive a negative result.

Passengers on flights to Victoria from these areas that are scheduled to depart before the orange zone comes into effect can enter Victoria on green zone permits, though are still encouraged to get tested – especially if they have symptoms.

All arrivals into Victoria must apply for a travel permit even if they are entering from a green zone.

Victoria reported five locally acquired cases by Saturday. As of midday Sunday, no new cases had been detected in Victoria.

On Friday, Victoria introduced a permit system for travellers from New Zealand. Anyone entering Victoria from New Zealand needed to apply for a permit.

Queensland

Queensland reported six locally acquired cases by Saturday, and two on Sunday.

The two new Brisbane cases led to further restrictions in Queensland, with a maximum of 10 people allowed at household gatherings.

Northern Territory

A granite mine worker with Covid-19 the Northern Territory was linked to four further cases in the state.

There were five confirmed cases of community transmission in the Northern Territory as of Sunday afternoon. A 48-hour lockdown for Darwin, Palmerston and Litchfield was announced after those new cases were discovered.

South Australia and Tasmania

There was no reported community spread of Covid-19 in either South Australia or Tasmania.

Both states considered New Zealand low-risk on Sunday. To enter South Australia or Tasmania, New Zealanders needed to complete the Cross Border Travel Registration.

Will Russell/AFL Photos Stadium staff can be seen leaving Perth’s Optus Stadium on June 27, after a person in Perth was found to have Covid-19.

Western Australia

One person in Perth tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Perth and Peel are facing a range of restrictions following a positive coronavirus case in a woman who entered Western Australia from Sydney, 9News reported.

Health Minister Roger Cook confirmed the latest infection was a woman aged in her 50s had been out in the community while infectious for three days

Until then, there had been no recent community transmission of Covid-19 in Western Australia. On Saturday night, Western Australia Health said it had ordered 252 mine workers to isolate and be tested after they possibly came into contact with a worker who had Covid-19 in the Northern Territory.