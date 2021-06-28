Nude sunbathers in Australia rescued from forest, fined after getting 'startled by deer'

Two nude sunbathing men in Australia got lost in New South Wales bushland after they were startled by a deer and had to be rescued by police.

When they eventually were found in the Royal National Park at Otford on the South Coast, including one man who was still fully naked, the pair were slugged with A$1000 (NZ$1072) fines each for breaking coronavirus restrictions.

NSW Police chief Mick Fuller described the episode as “unbelievable” and the men as “idiots”.

Nine News Views of the rugged coastline of Royal National Park where the pair were located.

Police were alerted around 6pm Sunday (local time) after the men had spent a crisp and sunny winter afternoon at a remote beach and got lost.

That call for help sparked a flurry of search activity, involving police, the State Emergency Service, NSW Ambulance and Polair chopper.

Searchers soon found a 30-year-old man naked and carrying a backpack on the walking track near Lady Wakehurst Dr.

Later, a 49-year-old man, partially clothed, was also located.

The men told police they were on a nearby beach when they ran into bushland after being startled by a deer.

“It's difficult to legislate against idiots,” Fuller said.

He said they had put people “at risk” by leaving home without a proper reason.

“Then not only on top of that ... getting lost in the national park and diverting important resources away from the health operation, I think they should be embarrassed.”

The pair were among 44 people issued with infringement notices for breaching the public health order Sunday.

A 33-year-old man from Ermington in Sydney's north-west was also stopped at Goulburn and fined for leaving metro Sydney without reasonable excuse.

Police said they slugged four people A$200 (NZ$214) fines for failing to wear a fitted face covering.

This story was originally published on Nine News and is republished with permission.