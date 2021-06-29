Covid-19: Stranded Kiwi pensioner's plea for Sydney repatriation flights

The crisis is worst in locked down Sydney.

Bernice Beachman knew she was taking a risk when she flew to Sydney from Auckland just over a week ago.

But she felt she needed to be in the Australian city to support her elderly sister, who is suffering from a serious illness.

Leaving behind her husband in Devonport, the 79-year-old flew across the Tasman to be with her sister at the home in Dover Heights.

But over the next few days, the cluster of cases 10 minutes down the road in Bondi Junction exploded.

“It’s all turned to custard,” Beachman said.

Jenny Evans/Getty Images Lines of cars at the Bondi Beach drive-through testing clinic.

As the cluster involving the virulent Delta variant continued to grow, she decided to book a flight home.

But by the time the flight was due to depart, quarantine-free travel from New South Wales had been suspended and her only escape route cut off.

Beachman, who suffered a heart attack just before Christmas, does not mince words when asked how she is feeling about the situation.

“Extremely anxious would be an understatement.”

She is calling on the Government to help arrange repatriation flights.

During the recent Melbourne lockdown, the Government helped arrange quarantine-free flights to New Zealand.

But Beachman said she would be happy to spend a stint in managed isolation if it meant an escape from Sydney.

A spokesman for Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins left the door open for repatriation flights, but made no firm commitments in a statement supplied on Monday.

Jenny Evans/Getty Images Health workers at the Bondi Beach Drive-through COVID-19 Clinic on June 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.

“The Government is awaiting advice on this,” the statement said.

“Officials are watching developments in Australia very closely over the next 48 hours and are expected to provide preliminary advice after that on potential options.”

Greater Sydney and surrounding areas are subject to a two-week lockdown, which began 6pm on Saturday and will last until at least midnight on Friday, July 9.

On Monday morning, New South Wales recorded 18 new cases of Covid-19.

That morning the Bondi cluster had reached 118 people, as states shut borders amid fears of another national Covid outbreak.