Flights delayed, cancelled and diverted at Auckland Airport due to fog

Fog caused chaos at Auckland Airport on Saturday morning. (File photo near the SH20/20A interchange by the airport)

Domestic flights were delayed, diverted and cancelled at Auckland Airport due to extensive fog over the region on Saturday.

Fog restrictions at the airport began at about 8am. The restrictions paused briefly at 10.10am before they were put back into place at 10.42am.

As of 1.34pm the restrictions had ended, after around 30 domestic regional flights were delayed and 13 cancelled, airport duty supervisor Sam Cook said in a statement.

One domestic arrival to Auckland was diverted.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Thirteen flights were cancelled due to the fog. (File photo)

“International flights were not affected by the fog,” Cook's statement read.

Passengers were advised to keep an eye on the Auckland Airport website for flight arrival and departure information.

Metservice meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said the fog was extensive from the Northland to Taranaki regions, particularly in Auckland.

She added that satellite imagery showed a slight easterly wind in Auckland was slowly moving the fog to the west.

“[The fog] is beginning to break up in places with the sun rising and heating.”

It is expected to clear up around noon.

Beside the fog, the weather in Auckland is expected to be fine on Saturday, with a high of 16 degrees and some isolated showers and north easterlies in the afternoon.