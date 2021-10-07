Emergency landing after smoke fills cockpit of plane

A plane undertook an emergency landing at Christchurch Airport on Thursday morning. (File photo)

Emergency services were scrambled following reports of a plane with a smoke-filled cockpit landing at Christchurch Airport.

Police were alerted that a plane would undertake an emergency landing on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman said.

The plane, an Air New Zealand flight that came from New Plymouth, landed safely at 7.55am and without incident. All passengers got off the plane safely.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said the emergency landing was caused by “a momentary haze observed in the flight deck”.

Fire crews were called to the airport but were stood down as the smoke had dissipated after the “plane landed safely”, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.