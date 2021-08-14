Rarotonga passengers express frustration after flight turn-around

Franz and Jacinda Staufer are the proud owners of Palm Tree Villas in Rarotonga, and have a lot to be thankful for after setting up business in the middle of a pandemic.

Air New Zealand Flights NZ940 and NZ942 had to be rescheduled after crosswinds on the island meant they couldn’t land on Friday.

Zoe Dev was on one of the flights, it was her first overseas trip in years and had saved up for a long time to visit the Cook Islands. Dev, who was travelling with her partner and a friend, said she initially had no idea her plane was turning around.

“From my seat in economy class, I could barely hear the announcements and only realised we were turning back when I saw the plane going the wrong way on the interactive map,” Dev said.

“The announcement came through, the pilot said something like ‘the good news is we have enough fuel to make it back to Auckland’, we were pretty surprised.”

Dev said she understood weather was unpredictable, but she was confused about why the flight wasn't delayed before the plane left Auckland, instead of making the full journey before turning back.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Zoe Dev, a passenger aboard one of the flights bound for Rarotonga, said she only found out the plane was turning around by watching the on-board interactive map.

“There weren’t enough meals on the flight for everyone to have dinner, so we got one meal and many missed out on a second meal. Why didn’t they prepare for this contingency?” said Dev.

The confusion continued when the plane landed again at Auckland Airport, she said. Air New Zealand only provided accommodation for those who had flown to Auckland on an Air NZ flight that morning, leaving many of those from small towns or cities across the country without a place to stay.

“I live in Wellington, luckily I pushed to get accommodation but if I hadn't, then I would have been in a sticky situation,” said Dev.

“There were a few people who were really upset, one had driven from Tauranga, one person said the timing of the flights didn't work, so he had to drive all the way home.”

Former North Shore mayor Andrew Williams was in Rarotonga waiting to board one of the incoming planes. He said close to 600 passengers were waiting at the airport to fly back to Auckland, before they received word the flights wouldn’t make it.

“Waiting passengers had to go back through Cook Islands immigration. Fortunately we managed to get accommodation for the night back where we had been staying quite some distance away,” said Williams.

“But I understand many were having difficulty finding places, which wouldn’t have been pleasant in the wet stormy weather which was [persistent] at 10.30pm.”

Air New Zealand said extra services from Auckland Airport would be provided over the weekend to get people to the island.

Another two customers said while Air NZ found accommodation for those stranded in Rarotonga, the hotel costs, transfers and meals were at travellers' expense.

“It was a tedious day standing in long queues for 4-5 hours at the Rarotonga airport,” one said.

Leanne Geraghty, Air New Zealand’s chief customer and sales officer, said conditions were operable when the flights departed but they worsened, and after 30 minutes waiting to see if they could land, the decision was made to return.

She said Rarotonga services carried enough meals for return flights and those eligible were offered accommodation and transfers to a hotel and dinner vouchers when they arrived back in Auckland.

Those whose travel originated from Auckland were advised to contact their travel insurers to make a claim.

Geraghty said extra services to Rarotonga had been scheduled over the weekend to get affected passengers to the island.

“We’re sorry our customers didn’t make it to Rarotonga on their initial flights but the safety of all those on board is our number one priority.”