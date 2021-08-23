Covid-19: Pensioners stranded in Wānaka still unsure when they will get home

New Zealand now has 72 cases of Covid-19 in the community, most of them in Auckland. University of Canterbury Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank says it will take time to contain the outbreak in Auckland.

Nearly a week after New Zealand went into level 4 lockdown, a group of senior citizens are still stranded in Wānaka, unsure when they will be able to return home to Whāngārei.

Bernard Ridley, his wife Suzanne and six of their friends were on the second day of their holiday in Wanāka when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand would go into lockdown at 11:59pm Tuesday and travellers had 48 hours to get home.

The group was set to fly back to Auckland on Sunday, August 22 with Air New Zealand, so set about trying to find earlier flights – to no avail.

“The only flights available were on Saturday and Sunday, which was outside the original 48-hour curfew to get home,” Ridley said.

Supplied Bernard Ridley (second from left), Glenis and Rod Turner, Suzanne Ridley and David Baldwin are unsure when they will be able to return home.

On Thursday, Air New Zealand cancelled their August 22 flight, giving them the option of a refund or credit note and telling them they could rebook.

The group managed to get two of “the more vulnerable and anxious of the party” on flights home within the deadline, but the rest of them aren’t set to fly back until Wednesday August 25.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Air New Zealand is operating a drastically reduced schedule under level 4.

Responding to the large number of people stranded in and around Queenstown and Picton, the Government extended the deadline to return home by 24 hours for some, bringing the new deadline to 11:59pm last Friday.

Ridley said he phoned Air New Zealand on Friday morning to see if he could get the group seats in the additional flights that had been put on as a result, but was unable to. At around 9:15am, he said they were offered seats on a flight set to leave Queenstown at 10:30am that morning.

“Bearing in mind that we’re in Wanāka, about an hour-and-a-half drive from where we needed to be, we wouldn’t physically have been able to make it,” he said. “And the girl in the call centre made no mention at all that there were any other flights that day.”

The group has paid more than $400 to extend their car hire for three days and hundreds each extra in accommodation.

At this stage, they are unsure when they will be allowed to return home. At alert level 4, only travel for essential reasons – such as to get food or medicine or get tested or vaccinated for Covid-19 – is allowed. At alert level 3, people can travel within their local area, but interregional travel is heavily restricted.

“We’re not absolutely sure how much it’s going to cost us for the accommodation, but if it goes beyond Wednesday it’ll be getting pretty tight,” Ridley said. “We’re all pensioners, so it’s not an ideal situation.

“There are several members of the party with chronic illnesses which they need medication for, and that increases the anxiety.”

An Air New Zealand spokesperson did not confirm that all flights scheduled for this week will go ahead.

“Like all New Zealanders, we are eagerly awaiting the Government’s announcement regarding alert levels today as this will dictate our schedule beyond Tuesday.”

The airline said the 24-hour extension to the original deadline to return home had enabled it to help many stranded travellers home, saying “We are confident that the additional almost 900 seats allowed options for those who needed it.”

Ridley and his group, however, show there are some who need help still.

“We’ve come across several in this place, some just up the road, that haven’t been able to get out,” he said. “There are probably many, many people who are still waiting to get home.”